Travis Kelce Takes Aim at Broncos Player ‘Pissed’ at Chiefs

One Kansas City Chiefs player has already clapped back at Denver Broncos offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz, who said he was “pissed” about the Chiefs running the infamous “Snow Globe” play against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 18. Travis Kelce is now the second Kansas City player to react to Meinerz’s displeasure.

Speaking to his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their podcast “New Heights”, Travis was asked about Meinerz’s comments regarding the “Snow Globe” play, and Jason started the conversation with one question: Why?

“I mean — ‘cuz that’s what I’m saying — it’s kind of a f*ck you play. It is in a sense,” Travis said. “But every play is a f*ck you play. I guess he didn’t like it.”

Travis and Jason then went on to remind everyone about the time Meinerz posted a video on social media of him blocking trees.

“And he’s over here upset about the Ring-Around-the-Rosie [play}?” Travis said. “Not only is he [pass blocking trees], he’s recording it. You’re recording you blocking a tree?!”

‘Snow Globe’ Play Sparks Reaction from Broncos

Late in the first half of the Chiefs 31-13 win over the Raiders in Week 18, Kansas City’s offense huddled up deep in Raiders territory and did something that might have never been done before on an NFL field: they began to spin around.

I will forever declare this as ring around the rosie. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LHzQxubhTt — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) January 7, 2023

The offense then broke the huddle while still spinning, and lined up in a wildcat formation with running back Jerick McKinnon taking the snap, tight end Travis Kelce to his left, receiver Kadarius Toney to his right, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes as the tailback. McKinnon took the snap and handed it to Toney, who took off to the left, broke a tackle, and stumbled his way into the end zone for the touchdown.

The play was called back due to a holding call on center Creed Humphrey, who looked like he pancaked the defender more than anything else. Nevertheless, Kansas City scored on the following play by way of a Toney end-around.

WR Kadarius Toney gets the ball on the end around & makes his way into the end zone. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 21#Raiders – 3#ChiefsKingdom #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/Cr4s4iGtbB — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 7, 2023

While the play run prior to the touchdown was being coined “Ring-Around-the-Rosie” by social media users, Mahomes said after the game that the Chiefs call it “Snow Globe”.

On January 9, Meinerz shared his thoughts on the “Snow Globe” play when speaking to the media.

“I’ve said it before, I’m sick of losing to the Chiefs,” Broncos offensive guard Quinn Meinerz told the media on January 9, via Brandon Krisztal of KOA 850 in Colorado. “That is, like, my number one goal that I’ll be looking at every day is that I really want to beat them.

“I’m gonna say it because it’s on my chest — the fact that they did that little ‘Ring-around-the-Rosie’ play against the Raiders like genuinely pissed me off, and I’m just excited for that day, that moment (we beat the Chiefs), and that’s one of the things I’m preparing for going into next year is to beat them, because we’ve played them very close, at least for the last two years that I’ve been here, and I’m excited to eventually be on the other side of that because I’m sick of it just like everyone else is.”

I caught up with @QMeinerz on his way out of the locker room today. I think @broncos fans will love hearing what’s number 1 on his “To-Do” List in 2023.

Hint, it involves the Chiefs!@KOAColorado #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/93q1iO7lp0 — Brandon Krisztal (@BKDenverSports) January 9, 2023

Twitter Reacts to Kelce Talking About Meinerz

Twitter users reacted to Kelce’s thoughts on Meinerz being “pissed” at the Chiefs for that play.

“When Travis comes with ‘Not only is he blocking a tree but he’s recording it.’ Russ Wilson on his cheesiest day isnt as cheesy as recording yourself blocking trees in the forest,” one Twitter user wrote.

When Travis comes with “Not only is he blocking a tree but he’s recording it.”

Russ Wilson on his cheesiest day isnt as cheesy as recording yourself blocking trees in the forest. 💀 — Doug (@dwoverdrive) January 11, 2023

“What’s funny is that Quinn Meinerz is our best offensive lineman,” another user wrote. “They can block trees but can’t block for Russ.”

What’s funny is that Quinn Meinerz is our best offensive lineman. They can block trees but can’t block for Russ — Darnell Logan (@HHodger) January 12, 2023

“Someone needs to tell Quinn that most D-linemen in the NFL are a step or two quicker than a birch tree,” another user wrote.