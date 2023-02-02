Chiefs TE Travis Kelce Reveals Telling Details About Back Injury

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (back) was a game-time decision for the AFC Championship. Although he did play, the back injury he sustained the Friday before the game is still worth talking about, as it could potentially pop up again either prior to or during Super Bowl LVII.

Talking with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, on their “New Heights” podcast, Travis went into detail about his back injury and what it took to get himself ready for the AFC Title Game.

“I’ll tell you what, that sh*t sucked, man,” Travis said. Jason then asked him when he sustained the back injury.

“It happened the second-to-last play of practice on Friday…I think just a little bit of fatigue got to me throughout the week and into that practice, and — I was feeling good going into that last period too. Everything felt great, and I just moved the wrong way at the wrong, I guess, angle, and my back just locked up and fired up, man, and I was lucky that we got some of the best trainers in the world in Kansas City.

“It was unbelievable how much time I spent on my stomach getting my backed worked on, getting needles thrown into me… just anything that could possibly help for Friday night, Saturday the entire day, and then Sunday before the game.”

Play

Championship Sunday, Jabronis and The Kelce Bowl | New Heights | Ep 25 On the twenty-fifth episode of New Heights, the Kelce Bowl is officially happening! Over the weekend everyone’s phones exploded with all the Kelce Bowl shoutouts. So we try and recap some of our favorites in New News, show off some of the new merch we’re dropping to celebrate the occasion and look at some of… 2023-02-01T14:30:07Z

Kelce Was a True Game-Time Decision

Travis Kelce also revealed on the podcast that he was frustrated by his back when he woke up Sunday morning.

“It was a 72-hour, just, focus on trying to get his thing loosened up. It was a game-time decision… I woke up the morning of the game like, ‘man, this thing is still tight, I can’t fully straighten my back, like, I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to put — like I haven’t ran yet, I haven’t done a squat or anything, I’m been trying to just relax and let my body just heal.’

“It was a scary thought, man. For me, mentally, I was in a whole different place. I was trying not to let it ruin my days. But that sh*t wasn’t fun, man. I was thankful that we have the trainers that we have, David Glover, Julie [Frymyer], Tiff [Tiffany Morton], Evan Craft, all my favorite people — Rick Burkholder… I love you guys. You guys have made my career, help make my career what it is already, and definitely got me ready for this weekend.”

The back injury didn’t seemingly affect his performance, as Kelce still caught 7 passes on 8 targets for 78 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the AFC Championship, Kelce also set the NFL postseason record for most yards by a tight end (1,442).

What to Know About Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on Fox.

The Eagles (-112) are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.