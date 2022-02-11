Comedian Roasts Patrick Mahomes at NFL Honors [WATCH]

The NFL Honors — an event in which the NFL’s yearly award winners are announced — took place on Thursday, February 10.
Comedian Keegan-Michael Key was the host of the event and added in plenty of jokes while maneuvering his way through the ceremony. While Key took shots at many people with his jokes, one joke, in particular, was made about a Kansas City Chiefs player that was not in attendance for the event: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Key took his shot at Mahomes while talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pregame outfit before Cincinnati’s victory over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.
“This outfit is so mind-blowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of this outfit at halftime and forgot how to play football,” Key said. Key’s joke was then followed up by a close-up camera shot of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was in attendance for the awards show but did not look amused by the joke.
Twitter Reacts to Joke About Mahomes
Some of the Twitter users that were watching the NFL Honors reacted to Key’s joke about Mahomes.
“Keegan-Michael Key’s joke about Patrick Mahomes was cringe as hell Guarantee an apology tweet in the coming days,” one Twitter user wrote.
“@KeeganMKey how you gonna throw shade at @PatrickMahomes like that?!” another user wrote.
“WOW LOL @KeeganMKey just DISSED Mahomes and the Chiefs so BADLY with that joke on Burrows outfit! ‘This outfit is SO mindblowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of it at HALFTIME, and FORGOT how to play football.’ – QUOTE OF THE 2021-22 NFL SEASON LMAO,” another user wrote.
“@KeeganMKey How dare you make fun of Patrick Mahomes. No wonder the Lions suck. Matthew Stafford and Eminem are closest the Lions will get to a superbowl,” another user wrote.
“@KeeganMKey Pretty classless joke at Patrick Mahomes tonight. Then again, what should be expected from an ‘actor’ whose best role was as a supporting cast member to a cat,” another user wrote.
“I see why @JordanPeele doesn’t put Key in none of his movies. @KeeganMKey, that joke you just told about Patrick Mahomes… Um. Let me call @DaBabyDaBaby and see if he busy,” another user wrote.
NFL Honors Award Winners
Here are the awards that were given during the NFL Honors event, along with the person that received the award:
- AP Most Valuable Player: Aaron Rodgers (Packers)
- AP Coach of the Year: Mike Vrabel (Titans)
- AP Offensive Player of the Year: Cooper Kupp (Rams)
- AP Defensive Player of the Year: T.J. Watt (Steelers)
- AP Comeback Player of the Year: Joe Burrow (Bengals)
- AP Offensive Rookie of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase (Bengals)
- AP Defensive Rookie of the Year: Micah Parsons (Cowboys)
- AP Assistant Coach of the Year: Dan Quinn (Cowboys)
- Walter Payton Man of the Year: Andrew Whitworth (Rams)
- Hall of Fame Class of 2022: LeRoy Butler, Bryant Young, Sam Mills, Cliff Branch, Richard Seymour, Art McNally, Tony Boselli, and Dick Vermeil.
- FedEx Air Player of the Year: Tom Brady (Buccaneers)
- FedEx Ground Player of the Year: Jonathan Taylor (Colts)
- Bridgestone Performance Play of the Year: Justin Tucker (Ravens, 66-yard field goal)
