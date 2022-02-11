Comedian Roasts Patrick Mahomes at NFL Honors [WATCH]

The NFL Honors — an event in which the NFL’s yearly award winners are announced — took place on Thursday, February 10.

Comedian Keegan-Michael Key was the host of the event and added in plenty of jokes while maneuvering his way through the ceremony. While Key took shots at many people with his jokes, one joke, in particular, was made about a Kansas City Chiefs player that was not in attendance for the event: quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Key took his shot at Mahomes while talking about Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s pregame outfit before Cincinnati’s victory over Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game.

“This outfit is so mind-blowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of this outfit at halftime and forgot how to play football,” Key said. Key’s joke was then followed up by a close-up camera shot of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who was in attendance for the awards show but did not look amused by the joke.

Travis Kelce DID NOT like this joke. #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/v0irR6SHOD — Mitchel Summers (@WIBWMitchel) February 11, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Joke About Mahomes

Some of the Twitter users that were watching the NFL Honors reacted to Key’s joke about Mahomes.

“Keegan-Michael Key’s joke about Patrick Mahomes was cringe as hell Guarantee an apology tweet in the coming days,” one Twitter user wrote.

#NFLHonors Keegan-Michael Key’s joke about Patrick Mahomes was cringe as hell Guarantee an apology tweet in the coming days — Doinks Malone (@Juarez_Anth) February 11, 2022

“@KeeganMKey how you gonna throw shade at @PatrickMahomes like that?!” another user wrote.

“WOW LOL @KeeganMKey just DISSED Mahomes and the Chiefs so BADLY with that joke on Burrows outfit! ‘This outfit is SO mindblowing, Patrick Mahomes saw a picture of it at HALFTIME, and FORGOT how to play football.’ – QUOTE OF THE 2021-22 NFL SEASON LMAO,” another user wrote.