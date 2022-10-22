Chiefs Defender Hints at Breakout Game in Cryptic Tweet

The loss of defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton has impacted the Kansas City Chiefs’ run defense significantly.

After losing Wharton (torn ACL) in the first quarter of the team’s Week 5 win over Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs gave up a season-high 155 rushing yards to their divisional rival, which signaled a shift for a defense that ranked near the top of the league in most rushing categories through four weeks of the regular season.

In Week 6, Kansas City’s defense gave up 125 rushing yards — which tied a season-high for the Buffalo Bills — on 31 rushing attempts, which is the most rushing attempts the Bills had through six weeks, per Fox Sports.

The Chiefs now enter a Week 7 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, who run the ball on 47.2% of their offensive plays, which ranks No. 8 in the NFL, per The Football Database.

The 49ers haven’t been overall very efficient on the ground this season (14th in the NFL with 4.4 yards per attempt). However, having All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams back in the lineup and adding running back Christian McCaffery via trade should have the 49ers’ run game trending upwards in Week 7.

With the Chiefs coming off a loss to the Bills in Week 6 and a bye coming up in Week 8, it’s important that Kansas City gets strong defensive play against San Francisco so they can enter two weeks of rest with a victory and a solid lead in the AFC West.

Luckily, one of Kansas City’s core interior defenders hinted at a breakout game for himself prior to the Chiefs-49ers game, which, if it does happen, couldn’t come at a better time.

Saunders Sends Cryptic Tweet in Week 7

Chiefs fourth-year defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, who saw an uptick in snaps over the last two games in the wake of Wharton’s injury, took to Twitter to send a cryptic message to his followers.

“At the end of the day just remember.. Y’all said i was a*s,” Saunders wrote on October 21.

At the end of the day just remember.. Y’all said i was ass 😎 #KeepItRollin pic.twitter.com/7pUKMwpahh — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) October 21, 2022

Saunders, a third-round pick of the Chiefs in 2019, did not say much in the tweet. However, issuing a reminder to the people that have called him a bad football player in the past implies that he’s on the verge of proving them wrong. And Week 7’s outing against the 49ers would be the first opportunity to prove them wrong.

Does this mean Saunders, who has been a solid rotational piece for Kansas City but hasn’t been a consistent problem for opposing offenses, is going to break out in Week 7?

We will have to wait and see.

Twitter Users React to Saunders’ Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Saunders’ cryptic tweet.

