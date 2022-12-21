Chiefs Veteran in Contract Year Erupts Over Backlash from KC Fans

Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders missed the first two days of practice in Week 16 due to an illness. On Wednesday, December 21, he used the extra time to go on Twitter and clap back at fans hating on Kansas City’s pass rush.

“Someone (don’t all speak up at once, because there are certainly a lot of you folks out there) please explain to me the whole ‘chiefs have no pass rush’ narrative? Please. It’s very confusing to me and my jock football brain so pardon me. But 4/32 seems decent.. right? Orrrr..?” Saunders wrote in a tweet with a screenshot from StatMuse that shows the Chiefs are fourth in the NFL this season in sacks (43.0).

Oh last thing imma say on this, go check sacks by defensive linemen for Kansas City compared to Dallas.. but we only get pressure from blitzes.. lol ok. Y’all got it. The kingdom has spoken. We suck ass cheek bones apparently https://t.co/J2TF7dQAvk — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 21, 2022

“Oh and 16th in terms of rushing yards/game.. 3 solid weeks to finish out the year and that could be top 10 as well.. I hate group thinkers,” Saunders wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Saunders went on to debate with several Twitter users in the comments section of his tweet and then continued his rant in separate tweets.

“But it’s all love #chiefskingdom I’ll be out ya hair soon don’t even trip. Luv ya guys,” Saunders wrote in what seems to be his way of inferring that he won’t be with the Chiefs after the 2022 season. In 2023 he will be a free agent.

But it’s all love #chiefskingdom

I’ll be out ya hair soon don’t even trip. 🫶🏾

Luv ya guys — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 21, 2022

Tyreek Hill Shouts Out Saunders

Miami Dolphins receiver and former member of the Chiefs, Tyreek Hill, gave Saunders a shoutout during his Twitter tirade.

“99 woke up with time today I’m here for it,” Hill wrote.

99 woke up with time today I’m here for it 😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 21, 2022

Saunders responded to Hill, writing, “Lol things needed to be said bro. the Twitter warriors be too strong for me. Knowing they a*s would get folded up like a fresh load of laundry if they was in my face being disrespectful like this.”

Lol things needed to be said bro. 🤷🏾‍♂️ the Twitter warriors be too strong for me. Knowing they ass would get folded up like a fresh load of laundry if they was in my face being disrespectful like this. https://t.co/BfsThIUf5j — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 21, 2022

But Saunders’ rant didn’t stop there.

“All of this isnt directed at the whole kingdom. That’s where y’all got it confused. I’ll never forget when i got drafted and they panned the camera to that guy pounding a beer and damn near crying,” Saunder continued. “It’s the fact that no matter what, a large % of y’all will NEVER BE SATISFIED.

“And I understand it’s a what have you done for me lately league. I respect that. But to host 4 afc champ games and realistically supposed to have been to 3 Super Bowls in the span of 4 years while we still are “figuring out” the defensive side of the ball.. I’ll take it.”

And I understand it’s a what have you done for me lately league. I respect that. But to host 4 afc champ games and realistically supposed to have been to 3 Super Bowls in the span of 4 years while we still are “figuring out” the defensive side of the ball.. I’ll take it. — Sir Binky Moss (@khalenNOTkaylen) December 21, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Saunders’ Rant

Twitter users reacted to Saunders’ rant while he is temporarily sidelined.

“You guys have the 4th most sacks yes… but your 4 down linemen are rarely winning, outside of Jones. Meanwhile the rest of the league is consistently winning with 4 rushers… if you’re going to look at stats… why don’t you check out DVOA, where you guys rank 28th…” one Twitter user wrote.

You guys have the 4th most sacks yes… but your 4 down linemen are rarely winning, outside of Jones. Meanwhile the rest of the league is consistently winning with 4 rushers… if you’re going to look at stats… why don’t you check out DVOA, where you guys rank 28th… pic.twitter.com/NiSnXDHcjy — Joshua Ready (@GetReady88) December 21, 2022

“Sacks are extremely important, but, i think you’d admit, sometimes sacks are a result of good coverage or poor QB pocket presence,” another user wrote. “A better metric is Pass Rush Win Rate. just measures how often you win rushing the passer. chiefs are currently 14th.”

sacks are extremely important, but, i think you'd admit, sometimes sacks are a result of good coverage or poor QB pocket presence. a better metric is Pass Rush Win Rate. just measures how often you win rushing the passer. chiefs are currently 14th. pic.twitter.com/LmaNahQvvA — Danny Ritz (@DanJRtz816) December 21, 2022

“A lot of the sacks have been manufactured through blitzes. The pass rush has been better than it was last season, but that’s a fact. Hopefully, it keeps improving,” another user wrote.