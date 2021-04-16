NFL Players React to ‘Coolest’ Workout Video From Chiefs OL Kyle Long

While the addition of Kyle Long has been one of the more notable developments for the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason, his role heading into next season remains something of a mystery.

The 32-year-old veteran offensive lineman has spent the majority of his seven-year career at right guard, but also made his most recent Pro Bowl appearance in 2015 following a dominant season as the Chicago Bears right tackle. Neither starting position is a strong point on the Chiefs’ current frontline and Long told reporters during his March 18 introductory press conference that he’s “comfortable with anywhere on the offensive line” except center.

Regardless of where he lands, Long will be attempting to return from a one-year retirement following a laundry list of injuries over the years, most recently battling a season-ending hip ailment in 2019. On Thursday, April 15, Long posted a new video on Twitter from a recent workout, which he captioned, “Sunny out tummy out.”

Sunny out tummy out pic.twitter.com/q45jyjuUFp — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) April 15, 2021

Current & Former NFL Players Weigh In

The eight-second clip appeared to show Long at a local park working on his footwork while kick-sliding back and forth and simultaneously rolling a medicine ball on the ground. The impressive display of agility even drew praise from some former pros.

“DB feet,” former two-time Super Champion kicker Lawrence Tynes commented.

“Grass field at the local park is so throwback,” said Tennessee Titans Pro Bowl long snapper Matt Overton.

“This is the coolest OL workout I have ever seen,” added former return man and Super Bowl champion Will Blackmon.

Perhaps the most notable reply came from former Chiefs All-Pro right tackle Mitchell Schwartz, who along with left tackle Eric Fisher, was cut on March 11 in a pair of cost-saving moves by the defending AFC champions.

“You got the right cleans on, love those,” Schwartz wrote.

You got the right cleans on, love those https://t.co/0fdRi1O1iz — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) April 15, 2021

Long’s replies to the same video on his Instagram account were also littered with encouragement from Schwartz’s brother Geoff, Jermon Bushrod, Eben Britton, Anthony “Spice” Adams, Roberto Garza, Brandon Marshall and Pat McAfee, who wrote, “Just an absolute freak… WELCOME BACK BAYBAY.”

The three-time Pro Bowler, who will wear No. 69 this coming season, also posted an equally inspiring workout video on March 8, just days before inking his one-year, $1.5 million deal to join Kansas City.

Chiefs Open With Highest 2021 Win Total Projection

On Friday, April 16, oddsmakers for Caesars Sportsbook by William Hill revealed their initial 2021 over/under regular season win totals for all 32 teams. After winning a league-best 14 games last year, the Chiefs open the new season atop the list with 12 wins in 2021.

Trailing Kansas City are nine other teams with double-digit projections, including some not-so-surprising competitors:

11.5 wins: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

11 wins: Green Bay Packers & Baltimore Ravens

10.5 wins: Buffalo Bills & Los Angeles Rams

10 wins: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Cleveland Browns & Indianapolis Colts

Following ownership approval on March 30, the NFL will be transitioning to a 17-game regular season in 2021 for the firs time in its history.

