Chiefs’ Chris Lammons Charged in Battery Case: Report

On February 16, Kansas City Chiefs special teams ace Chris Lammons was a “wanted suspect” for a battery case in Las Vegas involving New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, according to the 8 News Now I-Team.

A day later, Lammons turned himself in for a “walk through” booking at the Clark County Detention Center, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal on February 17.

Lammons’ attorney, Ross Goodman, “has filed a motion for an arrest warrant to be recalled and for Lammons to be released on his own recognizance,” per LVRJ. Because Lammons was ordered by Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia to do a “walk through” booking, he went through the booking process and was released while also being ordered to post a $5,000 bail, according to LVRJ.

Court records obtained by LVJR showed that Lammons was charged with “a felony count of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, and a gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit battery.”

Lammons is scheduled to appear in court again on March 16, per LVRJ.

