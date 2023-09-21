Ex-Chief Laurent Duvernay-Tardif Issues News About His NFL Career

On Thursday, September 21, free agent offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, announced that he is retiring from the NFL at age 32.

“In 2014, I had the honor of being drafted draft by Coach [Andy] Reid,” LDT wrote in his retirement announcement on social media. “He was probably one of the only NFL coaches who positively viewed my desire to complete my medical school studies at McGill while playing football. Since the beginning, he showed his willingness to support me throughout my 7 years with the organization. He believed that a player must flourish off the field to perform on the field. Being able to count on that kind of leadership was an incredible opportunity for me. Thank you to my teammates and staff of the Chiefs, Jets, and McGill for supporting me in this journey.”

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif a 5-Year Starter for Chiefs

Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, a sixth-round pick of the Chiefs in 2014, was the first NFL player to opt out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But he didn’t opt out to protect himself. Instead, he wanted to help others.

As a medical school graduate from McGill University in Canada, Duvernay-Tardif assisted as an orderly in a long-term care facility in the Montreal area throughout the pandemic.

“Being at the frontline during this offseason has given me a different perspective on this pandemic and the stress it puts on individuals and our healthcare system,” LDT wrote in a social media post on July 24, 2020. “I cannot allow myself to potentially transmit the virus in our communities simply to play the sport that I love. If I am to take risks, I will do it caring for patients.”

Duvernay-Tardif then returned to football in 2021, where his stint with the Chiefs came to an end, as he was traded to the New York Jets on November 2. He played in 8 games and started 7 of them for New York during the remainder of the 2021 season.

On June 9, 2022, LDT announced he would be temporarily stepping away from football to do a residency program at a Montreal-area hospital as part of the medical requirements to become a physician. However, LDT told ESPN that he planned on reassessing his own interest in football as well as that of NFL clubs in September.

On November 17, 2022, Duvernay-Tardif signed to the Jets’ practice squad and worked his way toward a promotion to the team’s active roster on December 7. He went on to play in five games during the remainder of the season and started in one of those games.

During his entire NFL career, LDT played in a total of 79 games — 73 regular season games and 6 postseason games — and started in 71 of them.

Twitter Reacts to LDT’s Retirement Post

Users on Twitter — which was recently rebranded to X — reacted to Laurent Duvernay Tardif’s retirement post.

“That’s a bold decision to retire, but it takes great courage to pursue new paths in life,” one user wrote. “Best of luck to Dr. Laurent Duvernay-Tardif on his future endeavors!”

“Dawg was out there using his blocking skills to keep COVID out the facility,” another user wrote.

“Congratulations Duvernay-Tardif-Tardif on an incredible career! Enjoy retirement,” another user wrote.

“I am sure he has done some deeds .. good luck with your retirement!” another user wrote.