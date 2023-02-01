LeBron James Sends Motivational Message to Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

After the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium, NBA superstar and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James took to Twitter to send a motivational message to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“Happy for my DOG @tkelce!!! Go get another one CHAMP!!” LeBron wrote.

Happy for my DOG @tkelce!!! Go get another one CHAMP!! 🫡🤎👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) January 30, 2023

James, along with millions of others, will likely watch Kelce and the Chiefs compete in their third Super Bowl appearance in four seasons. But to win their second championship in that timeframe, Kelce will need to have one of his best playoff performances to date.

With Mecole Hardman (pelvis), JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), and Kadarius Toney (ankle) all suffering injuries in the AFC Championship, there’s no guarantee that any of them will be fully healthy for the Super Bowl despite having two weeks to heal prior to the game. Because of that, Mahomes might have to rely on Kelce more than usual to keep up with the Philadelphia Eagles’ high-powered offense.

Super Bowl LVII Coined ‘The Kelce Bowl’

Super Bowl LVII will be extra special for Travis Kelce, as he will be facing his brother, Eagles center Jason Kelce. The game at State Farm Stadium will mark the first time in NFL history that brothers will face each other in the Super Bowl, which is why the game is being coined “The Kelce Bowl.”

The Kelce Bowl is HERE 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/QCNdqrvRO6 — PFF (@PFF) January 30, 2023

Travis discussed his thoughts on getting to face his brother in the Super Bowl during his press conference after the AFC Championship.

“I haven’t talked to him yet, but it’s a cool scenario to be in,” Travis said. “My mom can’t lose. I’ll just leave it at that. It’s going to be an amazing feeling, playing against him. Obviously, I respect everybody over there in the Eagles organization. You won’t see me talking too much trash because of how much respect and how much I love my brother. It’s definitely going to be an emotional game.”

Play

Travis Kelce: "We have a warrior back there at quarterback" | AFC Championship Press Conference TE Travis Kelce speaks to the media following the Chiefs AFC Championship win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2023-01-30T07:20:32Z

Because the Chiefs have one and lost a Super Bowl during Travis’ time in Kansas City, he has experienced the highs and lows of competing in a Super Bowl. That’s an experience he can share with his teammates and use to his advantage during his preparation for the big game.

“You go into it with the right mindset. Right now, we have to get healthy,” Travis said of the team’s mentality heading into the Super Bowl. “From there, we’ll figure out how to attack the Eagles and how we’re going to defend the Eagles. These two weeks tend to be some of the longest days that I’ve ever experienced. We definitely have a lot of time to be able to get healthy, get the right mindset, and get everybody on the same page.”

What to Know About Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on Fox.

The Eagles (-112) are the current favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, according to BetOnline.