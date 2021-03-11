Chiefs Cut 2 Starting Linemen in Massive Cap-Clearing Move: Report

With over $21 million to shed to get under the newly confirmed 2021 salary cap, the Kansas City Chiefs financial situation is going to require some very difficult decisions to be made leading up to the start of the new league year on March 17. On Thursday morning, the AFC champions took the first steps in that process, parting ways with two cornerstones on the offensive line.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Chiefs released starting left tackle Eric Fisher, the longest-tenured player remaining on Kansas City’s roster.

Chiefs released former No. 1 overall pick Eric Fisher, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2021

Just minutes later, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport followed up with news that starting right tackle Mitchell Schwartz is also being released after five seasons with the club.

