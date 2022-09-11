Ex-Chiefs RB Knocks Out Adrian Peterson in Boxing Match [WATCH]

Saturday, September 10 marked the day in which former NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson fought each other in the ring for a Social Gloves boxing exhibition in Los Angeles, California.

The result of the boxing match was a fifth-round knockout by Bell in which Bell caught Peterson with a right hook to the head.

Bell, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs during their championship run in the 2020 season, took to Twitter after the boxing bout to react to the victory.

“I TOLD YALLL!!! I AM LIKE THAT” Bell wrote.

Twitter Reacts to Bell’s Knockout

Other Twitter users also reacted to the win for Bell.

“OK, after a full career in the elite professional league of the most physical team sport in the world in the RB position where I got frequent head contact, I retire and- checking notes – take up a pastime that involves more headshots and greater risk of being knocked unconscious?” another Twitter user wrote.

“I mean this is usually the result of 2 non boxers,” another user wrote. “Somebody get caught with a big punch cause neither know wtf they doing in terms of really boxing . I mean they both were in middle of ring guards down standing flat footed lol.”

“Just hate to see this. Seeing an amazing and beloved athlete from another sport get KO’d like that. Doesn’t sit well. This is just my personal feelings towards these fights,” another user wrote.

“No lie there was some skill shown he Bell here,” another user wrote. “Gave him the right hand feint then jab to the body. They gave him the same look but instead of feinting they right and launched that hoe lol. Respect to both for getting in the ring.”

