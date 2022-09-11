Ex-Chiefs RB Knocks Out Adrian Peterson in Boxing Match [WATCH]

Saturday, September 10 marked the day in which former NFL running backs Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson fought each other in the ring for a Social Gloves boxing exhibition in Los Angeles, California.
The result of the boxing match was a fifth-round knockout by Bell in which Bell caught Peterson with a right hook to the head.
Bell, who played for the Kansas City Chiefs during their championship run in the 2020 season, took to Twitter after the boxing bout to react to the victory.
“I TOLD YALLL!!! I AM LIKE THAT” Bell wrote.
Twitter Reacts to Bell’s Knockout
Other Twitter users also reacted to the win for Bell.
“OK, after a full career in the elite professional league of the most physical team sport in the world in the RB position where I got frequent head contact, I retire and- checking notes – take up a pastime that involves more headshots and greater risk of being knocked unconscious?” another Twitter user wrote.
“I mean this is usually the result of 2 non boxers,” another user wrote. “Somebody get caught with a big punch cause neither know wtf they doing in terms of really boxing . I mean they both were in middle of ring guards down standing flat footed lol.”
“Just hate to see this. Seeing an amazing and beloved athlete from another sport get KO’d like that. Doesn’t sit well. This is just my personal feelings towards these fights,” another user wrote.
“No lie there was some skill shown he Bell here,” another user wrote. “Gave him the right hand feint then jab to the body. They gave him the same look but instead of feinting they right and launched that hoe lol. Respect to both for getting in the ring.”
Travis Kelce on Chiefs Being Target in AFC West
Speaking to the media on September 9, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce discussed how a winning culture in Kansas City has caused the Chiefs to have a target on their backs, which was evident based on moves made by other AFC West teams this offseason.
“I think with our success a lot of teams kind of circle us on their schedule, but that’s what you want. If you’re not answering the bell every single week, why are we out there? I’m trying to be the best on every single play, every single game, so it’s not new to me to feel like everyone’s ready for my best shot,” Kelce said.
“Or if I’m on the flip side, I know I’m getting everybody’s best shot because of the success that we’ve had. So it’s just – there’s nothing new here. There (are) a few new faces that are going to get a glimpse of that if they haven’t already had that in their career.”
Kelce also discussed quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ evolution as the Chiefs transition into the post-Tyreek Hill era.
“I always felt that Pat (Patrick Mahomes) was very good at getting the ball around to other guys. Obviously, with a guy like Tyreek (Hill), you could have a lot of trust in a guy like that to make big-time plays, especially (in) big-time moments like he has in the past,” Kelce explained.
“So, it’s just finding that rhythm of the intentions of the play caller, what we’re seeing on defense, and going from there. And just trusting the guys that are in the position, which I have all the faith in. The new faces that we have that are going to be able to be on shown this Sunday. It’s going to be fun seeing everybody having fun.”