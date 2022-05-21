Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Loosely Involved in Hometown Shooting

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s car was shot at in his hometown of Minden, Louisiana on May 20, according to TMZ. Per a Minden Police Department spokesperson that spoke with TMZ, Sneed was not in his vehicle — a Ford Bronco — when it was shot, and “has not been accused of any wrongdoing.”

According to TMZ, two of Sneed’s friends were driving the vehicle when the shooting occurred, and the shooting was believed to be “random.” Sneed did arrive at the scene to check things out, and was detained by the police on the scene and questioned by officers, but ultimately was not arrested or charged, per TMZ.

A statement was released by Sneed’s agent, Saffarah Lawson, regarding the incident, which was shared by NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo.

“A random and unnecessary act of violence occurred while Mr. Sneed was visiting his home town. No one was injured, but gunshots damaged his vehicle. He was briefly questioned and released without incident,” Lawson wrote.

“There is a $5,000.00 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the act.”

A Chiefs spokesperson told Garafolo that the team is aware of the incident and is gathering information.

Sneed’s Brother Killed in Shooting in December

Back in December, Sneed’s oldest brother, Tqarontarion Dcortez “TQ” Harrison, was killed in Minden, Louisiana, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

Harrison died from a single stab wound to his back which punctured his lung, according to Minden Police Chief Steve Cropper, who told KTBS 3. Angela Washington, 47, has been arrested and charged with one count of second-degree homicide, per KTBS 3.

Sneed would be ruled out for Kansas City’s Week 14 game against the Las Vegas Raiders following the incident.

Kansas City’s top cornerback released a statement through his agent, thanking everyone for their support during the difficult time for Sneed and his family, per McDowell.

“I would like to thank everyone, especially the fans and the Kansas City Chiefs organization, for all the love and support they have given me the past few days during such a trying time. It means so much to me,” Sneed wrote. ”We deeply appreciate everything you are doing to help us get through this difficult time. Your thoughts and prayers mean so much to me. Thank you.”

Chiefs’ CB Room, What Next in Offseason

The departure of Charvarius Ward this offseason meant that Kansas City needed to pursue another cornerback to start opposite Sneed in the secondary. The defending AFC West champions did exactly that, drafting Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 21st overall pick in this year’s draft.

Chiefs trade up with NE to draft Washington CB Trent McDuffie.

Along with McDuffie and Sneed, the Chiefs’ cornerback room consists of fourth-round pick Joshua Williams, seventh-round picks Jaylen Watson and Nazeeh Johnson, Rashad Fenton, Deandre Baker, Lonnie Johnson Jr., Brandin Dandridge, DiCaprio Bootle, Luq Barcoo, and Zayne Anderson.

With rookie minicamp officially over (May 7-9), next up on Kansas City’s offseason schedule is organized team activities (OTAs) from May 25 to 26. After a three-day break, the team will meet again for more OTAs from May 31 to June 2. Their last set of OTAs will be from June 7 to 10.

After OTAs, the last time the Chiefs meet before summer break will be for mandatory minicamp from June 14 to 16.