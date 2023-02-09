Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed Suffers New Injury Ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed was able to pass concussion protocol ahead of Super Bowl LVII. But he has a new injury that popped up three days before the big game.

Sneed appeared on the Thursday, February 9 injury report for the Chiefs as a limited participant at practice due to a knee injury. That marked the first time Sneed was listed on the injury report in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. He was a full participant at practice on Wednesday.

L'Jarius Sneed was limited in practice today. Everyone else was a full participant. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 9, 2023

Sneed, 26, is one of the most well-rounded cornerbacks in the NFL let alone in Kansas City’s secondary. So, having him as a full-go for the Super Bowl is crucial for the Chiefs, who will need to cover Philadelphia Eagles receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in that game.

Keep an eye on Friday’s injury report, which will show Sneed’s practice participation for the day as well as a potential game designation for him.

This season, Sneed has recorded 87 tackles, 4 sacks, 3 interceptions, and has allowed an 88.9 passer rating when thrown at, per PFF. He earned a 78.4 defensive grade from PFF, which ranked 10th overall among all cornerbacks.

Insider: L’Jarius Sneed Should be OK

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport shared that, despite being listed on Thursday’s injury report, Sneed should be “OK.”

L’Jarius Sneed should be OK, by the way. https://t.co/tSCBrfVEIt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 10, 2023

Rapoport wouldn’t make that statement unless he had some inside knowledge regarding Sneed’s injury. So, in the meantime, we can assume that Sneed will be ready to play on Sunday against Philadelphia.

Kadarius Toney Upgrades Practice Participation

Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) was banged up during the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Yet, head coach Andy Reid was optimistic about Toney’s availability for the Super Bowl during his pre-practice presser on Thursday, and Toney’s practice participation on Thursday supported Big Red’s optimism.

After being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice, Toney was upgraded to a full participant in Thursday’s practice, according to the team’s injury report.

#Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) was upgraded to a full participant in practice today. But CB L'Jarius Sneed was limited with a knee injury. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2023

Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis) landed on injured reserve at the start of Super Bowl week and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) is listed on the injury report despite being a full participant in Wednesday and Thursday’s practices. So, having Toney available in a game that could become a shootout is crucial for Kansas City if it wants to remain creative on offense.

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12 at 5:30 p.m. Central Time. The game will be available to watch on Fox.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs Injury Report

Twitter users reacted to Kansas City’s Thursday injury report ahead of Super Bowl LVII.

“Good news for #ChiefsKingdom WR Kadarius Toney but could be not so good for #Chiefs best cover guy More on severity should be known from tomorrow’s practice but research shows players are more likely to suffer an injury post concussion,” another user wrote.

Good news for #ChiefsKingdom WR Kadarius Toney but could be not so good for #Chiefs best cover guy More on severity should be known from tomorrow’s practice but research shows players are more likely to suffer an injury post concussion Potential BIG #SuperBowl injury to track👀 https://t.co/XSPBm7KbaM pic.twitter.com/Z96DL9JL5S — Sebastian Fearon DPT, PT, CSCS, TSAC-F (@SGPNFootballDoc) February 10, 2023

“Sneed also suffered a concussion against the Bengals but looks like that’s a non-issue,” another user wrote. “McDuffie has been a star since being able to play, but no Sneed is more pressure on the rookie.”

Sneed also suffered a concussion against the Bengals but looks like that’s a non-issue. McDuffie has been a star since being able to play, but no Sneed is more pressure on the rookie https://t.co/8B4s54Hslp — Chris Infante (@Infante54) February 10, 2023

“Kadarius really could steal the show on Sunday,” another user wrote.