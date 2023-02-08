Patrick Mahomes Agrees to Gross Stunt if He Wins Super Bowl

T

hough Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his family might plan to go to Disney World if the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes has agreed to do one more thing if they win:

Drink some beer out of a cowboy boot.

Speaking with Cooper Manning, brother of former NFL quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, Mahomes told Cooper that if Kansas City defeats the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl he will chug a beer out of Cooper’s cowboy boot (after he cleans it, of course). This conversation was captured in a clip from FS1.

Patrick Mahomes says he will drink a beer out of Cooper Manning's boot if the Chiefs win the Super Bowl 🤣 Watch #SBOpeningNight on FS1 and streaming on the FOX Sports App: https://t.co/DIx3o5zT1M pic.twitter.com/WiI1xnKVc9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 7, 2023

While drinking beer out of a boot is one of the most unsanitary ways to get intoxicated, Mahomes is apparently cool with getting a little wild if he wins his second Super Bowl title in four seasons.

To each their own.

Twitter Reacts Mahomes’ Willingness to Do Boot Chug

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes’ willingness to chug a beer out of a cowboy boot if he wins the Super Bowl.

“Coors Light!? Can that even be considered beer!? If you’re a starting QB in the @NFL, you can afford a nice micro-brew,” one Twitter user wrote. “@PatrickMahomes life is too short to drink cheap beer.”

Coots Light!? Can that even be considered beer!? If you’re a starting QB in the @NFL, you can afford a nice micro-brew. @PatrickMahomes life is too short to drink cheap beer.🙂 — Briannk3 (@ka62008777) February 7, 2023

“I love Patrick and Copper but I don’t think this is a bet he will have to worry about! Jalen will help him out with this and the Pa. defense!” another user wrote.

I love Patrick and Copper but I don't think this is a bet he will have to worry about! Jalen will help him out with this and the Pa. defense! By: AL resident! — talkshowhost (@1980911targa) February 7, 2023

“He can say that because he knows the script…and he won’t have to do that,” another user wrote.

He can say that because he knows the script…and he won’t have to do that. 🤣🤣🤣 — Sean Carson (@SeanECarson) February 7, 2023

“Who is Cooper Manning and why is he on TV? Did he play football or is he famous like the Kardashians in name only?” another user wrote.

Who is Cooper Manning and why is he on TV? Did he play football or is he famous like the Kardashians in name only? #SuperBowl #SBLVII https://t.co/aDTNyDYWo4 — Beer Lovin Diva 🍺🏋️‍♀️ (@rkaufer) February 7, 2023

Mahomes Discusses ‘Sting’ of Super Bowl Loss

Patrick Mahomes, who is set to play in his third Super Bowl in four seasons, knows what it feels like to win and lose a Super Bowl. But he says the Super Bowl loss — which came at the hands of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 — sits with him more heavily than the win does.

“The win is amazing,” Mahomes said during the opening of the Super Bowl on Monday, February 6 via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “It’s one of the best moments of your entire life. You take away all the positives from that. But that loss, that stings. That motivates you for years. What it’s done for me is it’s motivated me to be back in this game again. I want to make sure that I can have that winning feeling and not that losing one because that losing feeling is one you’ll never forget.”

Mahomes also discussed what he’s learned from both Super Bowls.

“I think the Super Bowl win, I just learned how special it is to have a team that really believes in each other and can overcome the obstacles,” Mahomes said of the victory of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. “We were down in every single playoff game that year, and to be able to do that [and rally for a victory], it was special. In the loss, you learned that you can’t take things for granted. You can’t come to a game and not have every box checked. I thought we did, but obviously, we didn’t and we lost that game and you had to use it as motivation to get back here.”