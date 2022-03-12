Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews Have Customized Beer Bottles for Wedding [LOOK]

The day has finally come in which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and hi fiancée, Brittany Matthews, will tie the knot.

Pictures from Matthews’ Instagram, along with Mahomes’ brother, Jackson’s, and some of the attendees posted that the wedding is taking place in Maui, Hawaii. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 12, according to Fox 4 News out of Kansas City.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Jackson will be Patrick’s best man based on Jackson’s Instagram post which he captioned “Best Man type vibes.” Safety Tyrann Mathieu, offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., and tight end Travis Kelce will be some of the Chiefs players in attendance for the love-filled day. Patrick’s college coach and now Arizona Cardinals head coach, Kliff Kingsbury, will also be in attendance.

What might be the coolest thing revealed about the wedding, however, is the customized beer bottles the couple had for their wedding.

Matthews Shows off Custom-Made Coors Light Bottles

Posting a picture of them on her Instagram story, Matthews shared a post from a friend, Laine Sadler, which shows the custom-made Coors Light bottles Mahomes and Matthews had made for the wedding, which has a picture of the two of them on the front of the bottle, their names under the Coors Light logo, and the date of their wedding on the bottleneck.

Twitter Reacts to News of Mahomes, Matthews Wedding

Twitter users reacted to the news of Mahomes and Matthews getting married.

“Looks like the big day is tomorrow!! #royalwedding Have a wonderful time @tootgail, you must be SO PROUD! @brittanylynne8 @PatrickMahomes Congratulations,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Congratulations to @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes on their wedding weekend!!! Saw @CoorsLight provided some customized drinks, was @GuysSnacks allowed to provide the official snacks?? So proud to have you represent our city for the years to come. Congrats!!”

Congratulations to @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes on their wedding weekend!!! Saw @CoorsLight provided some customized drinks, was @GuysSnacks allowed to provide the official snacks?? So proud to have you represent our city for the years to come. Congrats!! 🎉🎊 pic.twitter.com/yTlUAg04q8 — Melanie Hazlett (@m_hazlett82) March 12, 2022

“This man is in LOVE Y’all wild for thinking anything different. Congrats @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes!!!”

“Now THIS is what I call a proper wedding gift to ⁦@PatrickMahomes and ⁦@brittanylynne8⁩ in Hawaii. WTG ⁦@CoorsLight You got class @Chiefs do love good beer. ⁦Chiefs Fans⁩ thank you,” another user wrote.

Now THIS is what I call a proper wedding gift to ⁦@PatrickMahomes⁩ and ⁦@brittanylynne8⁩ in Hawaii. WTG ⁦@CoorsLight⁩ You got class‼️ @Chiefs do love good beer. ⁦Chiefs Fans⁩ thank you. 🏈🍺👍 pic.twitter.com/gkA2Lgp4XZ — Kansas City Chiefs Fans USA (@ChiefsFansUSA) March 12, 2022

“This is the real deal! Some people can’t seem to accept this. How lucky for Patrick Mahomes to always know his bride loved him before all the glory and fame,” another user wrote.

This is the real deal! Some people can’t seem to accept this. How lucky for Patrick Mahomes to always know his bride loved him before all the glory and fame. @brittanylynne8 ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/ROEFqvzpde — Kate Good (@kategood) March 12, 2022

“Congratulations on your marriage @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8. Wish you nothing but peace love and happiness,” another user wrote.

Congratulations on your marriage @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8 . Wish you nothing but peace love and happiness. https://t.co/6sa2fUoqJ8 — Patti Harris (@NoneOfYourB49) March 12, 2022

“Happy Wedding Day, @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes! May you be blessed with a lifetime of love, health, and happiness together! Congratulations!” another user wrote.

Happy Wedding Day, @brittanylynne8 and @PatrickMahomes! May you be blessed with a lifetime of love, health, and happiness together! Congratulations! 🤍🍾🥂✨ — RollinWithMahomes© (@MishLGee_xoxo) March 12, 2022

“I hope @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8 have the best wedding weekend ever, you both deserve all the happiness in the world,” another user wrote.

I hope @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8 have the best wedding weekend ever, you both deserve all the happiness in the world ❤💛 — LizandLayla (@WishIWasNCanada) March 12, 2022

“Today, i woulda been the ringbearer for the king and queen of KC (@PatrickMahomes & @brittanylynne8) til @jacksonmahomes took my spot. I aint even mad. Congrats, nothing for happiness moving forward. Plus, another 5 SuperBowls por favor,” another user wrote.

Today, i woulda been the ringbearer for the king and queen of KC (@PatrickMahomes & @brittanylynne8) til @jacksonmahomes took my spot. I aint even mad. 🤣 Congrats, nothing for happiness moving forward. Plus, another 5 SuperBowls por favor. 😁👍🏽 — 😎👍 (@Rosco23z) March 12, 2022

“Congrats to @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8 on your big day tomorrow! I wish you both many years of happiness and that Sterling brings you both much joy!” another user wrote.

Congrats to @PatrickMahomes and @brittanylynne8 on your big day tomorrow! I wish you both many years of happiness and that Sterling brings you both much joy! — Blake Beye 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@realBlakeBeye) March 12, 2022