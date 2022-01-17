Patrick Mahomes Too Focused To Fulfill Chiefs Fan’s Epic Pregame Request

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was dialed in during pregame of the Chiefs’ Wild-Card matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers. So much so that Mahomes wasn’t able to fulfill a fan’s epic request.

NFL Media’s James Palmer shared a story about a Chiefs fan’s request regarding Mahomes prior to the Chiefs-Steelers game.

“A man in the front row at Arrowhead yelled for me to come over. He was topless. He had a portrait of Patrick Mahomes tattooed on his chest,” Palmer wrote on Twitter. “He asked me if I had a sharpie and if I could get Mahomes to come over and sign his bare chest so he could tattoo that under the portrait.”

A man in the front row at Arrowhead yelled for me to come over. He was topless. He had a portrait of Patrick Mahomes tattooed on his chest. He asked me if I had a sharpie and if I could get Mahomes to come over and sign his bare chest so he could tattoo that under the portrait.

— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 17, 2022

However, Palmer was unable to help the fan with his request due to Mahomes being supremely focused on his warmup.

“I’ve never hated players wearing headphone pregame more in my life. I so desperately wanted to have this conversation with @PatrickMahomes. But, If anyone has watched Mahomes pregame, he is beyond dialed in. I could not make contact and this man’s life is now forever incomplete,” Palmer wrote.

I’ve never hated players wearing headphone pregame more in my life. I so desperately wanted to have this conversation with @PatrickMahomes. But, If anyone has watched Mahomes pregame, he is beyond dialed in. I could not make contact and this man’s life is now forever incomplete https://t.co/wpuXeZwwMu — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 17, 2022

Unfortunately, a photo of the tattoo never surfaced on social media during Wild-Card Weekend, so we weren’t able to witness the glorious piece of artwork.

However, Mahomes’ focus during pregame warmups carried over to his performance against the Steelers, which helped Kansas City advance in the postseason.

Mahomes Has Career Playoff Performance

Mahomes was certainly dialed in against the Steelers, as he had a career performance in the 42-14 victory.

Against Pittsburgh, Mahomes set career-highs in completions (30) and yards (404) for a single postseason game, according to Pro Football Reference. He also threw five touchdowns, which ties his career-high in the playoffs through eight career games.

Kansas City’s offense overall totaled 478 yards and turned the ball over just one time, by way of a tipped T.J. Watt pass that was intercepted in the first half.

Tight end Travis Kelce recorded the eighth 100-yard game of his postseason career, reeling in a total of five catches for 108 yards and a touchdown, which came on a 48-yard catch-and-run just before halftime. He also threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Byron Pringle in the second half.

One 3rd & 20, Patrick Mahomes finds Travis Kelce, who rumbles down the field for a 48-yard TD just before the half. PAT is good. #Chiefs – 21#Steelers – 7#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/QOOykW0rOT — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 17, 2022

Chiefs Face Bills in Divisional Round

Now that Kansas City is advancing to the divisional round of the playoffs, the defending AFC champions will face the Buffalo Bills, who experienced a blowout of their own on Wild-Card Weekend.

Buffalo beat the New England Patriots 47-17 on Saturday, January 15. Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed 21-of-25 pass attempts for 308 yards and five touchdowns.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs have the launch codes 🚀 pic.twitter.com/F1HpQDw7Ta — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) January 16, 2022

The Chiefs faced the Bills back on October 10, and the result was a 38-20 loss for Kansas City. Allen threw for 315 yards and three touchdowns in that game, meanwhile, Mahomes threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and also had two interceptions.

What can be taken away from their first matchup of the season is that Kansas City was a very different football team back then. The Chiefs’ defense hadn’t turned things around yet, and the offense wasn’t comfortable with its new identity. That’s not the case anymore, which was evident against Pittsburgh.

The Chiefs-Bills playoff game will take place on GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, but the date/time are TBD. We will know more once the Arizona Cardinals face the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.