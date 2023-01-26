Patrick Mahomes Takes Aim at Bengals for ‘Burrowhead’ Trash Talk

The Cincinnati Bengals didn’t wait for their game against the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round of the playoffs to end before their trash talk towards their AFC Championship opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, began. Cincinnati cornerback Mike Hilton was captured by NFL Films calling Arrowhead Stadium “Burrowhead”.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes heard the trash talk by his next opponent and reacted to it during his radio interview with Audacy’s 610 Sports Radio in Kansas City.

“Yeah, I mean trash talk is just kinda part of the game. I know our guys will be ready to go and I’m glad we get to play at Arrowhead and see what happens,” Mahomes said on January 25.

“I mean if you’re not ready to go for this game, then I don’t think anything’s gonna get you ready,” Mahomes continued. “It’s not about bulletin board material, it’s more about trying to get a chance to play for the Super Bowl. That’s everybody’s dream and I know our guys are ready to go try and achieve that dream.”

Mahomes Practices For 1st Time Since Injury

On Wednesday, January 25, Mahomes practiced fully for the first time since suffering a high-ankle sprain in the Divisional Round against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He hit the practice field just four days after suffering the injury and seemed to be in a good place mentally and physically based on his presser prior to Kansas City’s first practice of the week.

“It’s doing good. A few days of treatment, a few days of rehab,” Mahomes said of his ankle injury. “Excited to get on the practice field and kind of test it out and see where I’m at. It’s feeling good so far.”

The key to gauging the severity of Mahomes’ ankle sprain is his practice participation on Thursday and Friday.

Chances are, Mahomes’ ankle will feel sore in some capacity after Wednesday’s session, and his practice participation in the ensuing practices will tell us where his pain tolerance is at. That in turn can help us figure out in some capacity how healthy Mahomes will be when he faces the Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes Practicing

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes practicing on Wednesday despite his ankle injury.

“He is either elastic man or just so stubborn that he won’t let the injury slow him down,” Lyle Graversen of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Not sure which answer would impress me more.”

“Dude is loaded up with so many pain killers and probably and inch thick worth of tape… Deebo was out for a month with a high ankle sprain this year and Mahomes is good after a few days? Yeah ok,” one Twitter user wrote.

“This is why if you missed the bengals as underdogs, you wait until just before kickoff to bet them,” another user wrote. “This kind of Mahomes news will only gain steam…probably to a pick ‘em.”

“How many painkillers was he on to be a full participant this week,” another user wrote. “I know athletes are gifted…but a High Ankle Sprain is still a high ankle sprain, you can’t fake that.”

“Good I want him and the Chiefs completely healthy when Cincinnati takes them behind the woodshed,” another user wrote. “I don’t want no crying about being hurt!”