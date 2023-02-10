Patrick Mahomes Addresses Chiefs Kingdom After Winning 2nd MVP Award

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes locked up the second MVP Award of his young career on Thursday, February 9 at the 2023 NFL Honors.

Because he’s still preparing for Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes had a pre-recorded message shared at the NFL Honors that thanked his family, teammates, coaches, and staff members that have helped him earn the award.

After winning the award, Mahomes also posted a video on social media in which he thanked Chiefs Kingdom for its support.

“I understand how lucky I am to be in this organization. I understand how lucky I am to play with guys that are gonna be Hall of Famers. I would never be standing here today without ya’ll, giving everything that we have together to go for the ultimate goal — the Super Bowl. See ya’ll this weekend.”

During the regular season, Mahomes completed 67% of his passes for 5,250 yards, had 45 total touchdowns (41 passing, 4 rushing), and 13 total turnovers (12 interceptions, 1 fumble), per Pro Football Reference.

In two postseason games this season, Mahomes has completed 69.9% of his passes for 521 yards and 4 passing touchdowns. His playoff statistics thus far are the most efficient passing numbers he’s had since Kansas City last won the Super Bowl during the 2019 season.

At just 27 years old, Mahomes is now a two-time MVP, 2-time first-team All-Pro, and 5-time Pro Bowler. He is also about to participate in his third Super Bowl in four seasons.

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes Winning MVP

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes winning the MVP.

“Let me be the first to personally congratulate Patrick on his second MVP award,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’d also like to congratulate him on his second Super Bowl win next Sunday in advance.”

“Regardless of Sunday’s outcome or his performance, Patrick Lavon Mahomes II could retire from the National Football League on Feb 13th at 27 years old & spend more weeks waiting to get added onto his first NFL hall of fame ballot than he spent as QB1 for the Kansas City @chiefs,” another user wrote.

“He catching up to Brady every year. Give him 15 more years and he’ll match Brady’s record or beat it,” another user wrote.

“Well deserved 2nd MVP for Pat after a dominant season with 45 touchdowns & over 5000 yards,” another user wrote. “The accolades & awards are starting to stack up for Mahomes on his quest to become the GOAT. Now let’s get his 2nd Lombardi & Super Bowl MVP Sunday. Chiefs Kingdom is lucky to have Pat.”

NFL Honors Award Breakdown

