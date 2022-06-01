Patrick Mahomes Throws Shade at ‘The Match’ Teammate Josh Allen

During one of the quieter parts of the NFL offseason, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes partnered with Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen to face Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Capital One’s ‘The Match’: an 18-hole best-ball golf match.

Prior to taking the course, the four QBs sat down with Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt to answer questions and exchange verbal blows with each other on the TNT set. Mahomes was asked by Watt what thinks Allen’s biggest fear is, and Mahomes took the opportunity to take a shot at his golf teammate.

“A coin toss,” Mahomes said.

"Josh's biggest fear… A coin toss" 😳 Pat Mahomes really roasted his own teammate 😅 (@capitalone) #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/2aNOOQzbNB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 1, 2022

Mahomes Referring to Playoff Overtime Win vs. BUF

What Mahomes is subtly referring to is Kansas City’s 42-36 victory over Allen and the Bills in the AFC Divisional playoffs last season. That game went to overtime after Mahomes and the Chiefs offense marched 44 yards in 10 seconds and kicked a game-tying field goal to send the game to overtime.

At the end of regulation, Kansas City won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening overtime kickoff. The Chiefs marched eight plays for 75 yards and scored the game-winning touchdown by way of Mahomes to Travis Kelce on that ensuing drive. That in turn gave Allen and the Bills’ offense no opportunity to possess the football in overtime after dominating Kansas City’s offense for four quarters.

Patrick Mahomes hits Travis Kelce for the game-winning touchdown as the Chiefs (-2.5) beat the Bills 42-36 in overtime to advance to the AFC Championship Game. #ChiefsKingdom (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/DMcKfZJHN3 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) January 24, 2022

Twitter Reacts to Mahomes Taking Shot at Allen

Twitter users reacted to Mahomes taking a shot at Allen.

“Shots fired lmao. Looks like josh got a chuckle out of it tho,” one Twitter user wrote.

“How can you not love Mahomes? He’s just awesome,” another Twitter user wrote.

