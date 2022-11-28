Patrick Mahomes Issues Message to Bengals Ahead of Week 13 Matchup

With a 26-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams in Week 12 now in the rearview mirror, the Kansas City Chiefs will quickly shift their focus to their Week 13 opponent: the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Bengals are quickly becoming a conference rival of the Chiefs, as they knocked Kansas City out of Super Bowl contention during the AFC Title game earlier this year. That was in large part because of a poor second-half performance from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who completed just 44% of his passes for 55 yards and 2 interceptions — one of which was in overtime — after halftime.

Mahomes Ready for Bengals Rematch

Speaking to the media after the Week 12 victory, Mahomes was asked about playing Cincinnati in Week 13 and didn’t mince his words.

“I mean it’s not a good place. They beat us. I played terrible in the second half, and we lost at home that could’ve sent us to the Super Bowl so we’ll be ready to go this next week for sure,” Mahomes said on November 27.

Mahomes also detailed what he learned from that postseason loss.

“Yeah, I mean you learn that you’ve got to just continue to push,” Mahomes explained. “You can’t be satisfied with where you’re at. We scored a lot of points that first half and went in (to halftime) kind of thinking we’d just coast to the Super Bowl but they’re a team that’s going to fight so they’re going to fight to the very end. That’s why they were in the Super Bowl so we have to make sure that we go in with two great halves of football and however long it takes.” Play

Veteran defensive end Frank Clark was also asked about the Chiefs-Bengals rematch during his postgame press conference. "We've got to focus. We've got to have a focused week of practice. Enjoy this 24‐hour rule, enjoy it, get over it and get back to work," Clark said of the Week 13 game. "We got Monday off, Tuesday we've got to come in with a different mindset. We're coming in, and we're playing another team that was the Super Bowl Runner up last year. A team that has a lot to prove, they've always been one of those – like I said, Cincinnati (is) a blue‐collar city. One of those teams that's a blue‐collar type of team. They've always been like the underdog. "We've got the greatest Cincinnati Bengal probably of all time, Carlos Dunlap. We've got a guy; he's never gone to the playoffs with this team. The first time going to the playoff in a few years was last year. They are still playing with a chip on their shoulder. I'm sure they still have a sour taste in their mouth as well." The Chiefs-Bengals game will take place in Cincinnati on Sunday, December 4 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.

