Patrick Mahomes Takes Aim at Bengals QB Joe Burrow in Mic-Drop Moment

After losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship in 2022, the Kansas City Chiefs got revenge in the 2023 AFC Championship, defeating the Bengals 23-20 to advance to Super Bowl LVII.

After the game, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took aim at Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who didn’t get to light a victory cigar this time around at Arrowhead Stadium.

“I do love [Joe] Burrow, man,” Mahomes said after the game, via NBC Sports’ Peter King. “He’s a competitor. But I can’t have him smoking cigars in the locker room at Arrowhead, at our stadium.”

During his postgame press conference, Mahomes also gave an update on his high-ankle sprain after playing on it for four quarters.

“I didn’t expect to be able to run very much just from the way it felt. But the training staff — Julie [Frymeyer] did a great job of getting me enough range and mobility that I was able to protect myself and at the end of the game there I had to run to get the first down and we got us into field goal range.”

Chiefs Advance to Super Bowl LVII

The Chiefs defeated the Bengals in the AFC Championship 23-20 to advance to Super Bowl LVII where they will face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kansas City hobbled to the finish line in the win over Cincinnati. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (concussion), receivers Kadarius Toney (ankle) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis), and linebacker Willie Gay (shoulder) were injured during the game and didn’t return. Despite that, the Chiefs found a way to win the game.

Mahomes completed 29-of-43 pass attempts for 326 passing yards and 2 passing touchdowns against the Bengals. His leading pass-catcher was receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who caught 6 passes on 8 targets for 116 yards and 1 touchdown.

The offensive play of the game for Kansas City was the last one that Mahomes mentioned. On 3rd-and-4, Mahomes tucked the football, ran for the first down, and drew an unnecessary roughness penalty that set Harrison Butker up for the game-winning field goal.

The most legendary run of Mahomes’s career. Recency bias included. pic.twitter.com/oKaWUvAADL — Chiefs Hype  (@ChiefsHype) January 30, 2023

The player of the game was no doubt Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones. He had 5 quarterback hits, 3 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks in the AFC Championship, per ESPN. His final sack came on a 3rd-and-8 play with 44 seconds left in the game to give the Chiefs’ offense one last chance to seal the victory.

On 3rd & 8 with 48 seconds left in the game, #Chiefs DT Chris Jones gets to Joe Burrow for the sack. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/opsYKeY98Q — Devon Clements (@DevclemNFL) January 30, 2023

Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles will occur at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona on Sunday, February 12.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Victory

Twitter users reacted to the Chiefs winning the AFC Championship and advancing to the Super Bowl.

“What a damn good hard fought game. Chiefs I seen a team that was favorited by the league. I seen a team held many times with no flag. The Bengals played the refs and the thing is you cant put yourself in position to play the refs. But Good game to the new AFC Champions,” one Twitter user wrote.

What a damn good hard fought game. Chiefs I seen a team that was favorited by the league. I seen a team held many times with no flag. The Bengals played the refs and the thing is you cant put yourself in position to play the refs. But Good game to the new AFC Champions — dN Street (@dNstreeeet) January 30, 2023

“Other than that 3rd down play, I’m happy with how this game went,” another user wrote. “Proud of how the players responded to adversity. Everyone stepped up and handled bizness. ONE MORE GAME!”

Other than that 3rd down play, I’m happy with how this game went. Proud of how the players responded to adversity. Everyone stepped up and handled bizness. ONE MORE GAME! — Ali Hamed (@aliHammyy) January 30, 2023

“Steve Spagnuolo deserves some credit..I’ve ripped his play calling the last 3 games vs Cincy..finally didn’t leave [Ja’Marr] Chase 1 on 1 the entire game and they won,” another user wrote.