Patrick Mahomes Urges Sports League to Add KC, Suggests Team Name

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is all about promoting professional sports in Kansas City, Missouri. He’s a part owner of the Kansas City Royals of the MLB and KC Sporting of the National Women’s Soccer League, both of which reside in Kansas City, along with being the QB for the city’s NFL team.

It appears that Mahomes is yet again trying to extend Kansas City’s reach — and potentially his own reach — in the sports world. On May 17, Mahomes wrote on Twitter, “KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter. ”

KC coyotes has a nice ring to it! @NHL what y’all think? @tmobilecenter — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 17, 2023

Along with coming up with a team name, Mahomes also seemingly offered a sensible home stadium for the team — the T-Mobile Center.

In 1972, Kansas City was awarded an NHL franchise for the first time ever. The team name was called the Scouts and Kemper Arena was built to be their home. But after financial problems arose, the team relocated after just two seasons to Denver, Colorado, and became the Colorado Rockies. In 1982, the team relocated again to New Jersey and became the New Jersey Devils.

So, if Kansas City were to somehow get an NHL team, it would end a nearly 50-year streak of not having one. And Patrick Mahomes is one of the people that could help make it happen.

According to Forbes’ annual measure of the world’s highest-paid athletes, Mahomes is 24th on that list after earning $59.3 million from May 1, 2022, to May 1, 2023. $39.3 million of that was earned from “one-the-field earnings,” meanwhile $20 million was earned through “off-the-field earnings.”

Twitter Reacts to Patrick Mahomes’s Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Patrick Mahomes calling on the NHL to award Kansas City a franchise.

“With the NBA returning being a considerable long shot, this man, the city’s biggest ambassador at the moment, is trying his best to persuade a new pro team to join downtown KC,” Nate Taylor of The Athletic wrote.

With the NBA returning being a considerable long shot, this man, the city’s biggest ambassador at the moment, is trying his best to persuade a new pro team to join downtown KC. https://t.co/PdEqx69hL6 — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) May 18, 2023

“Last time I remember Patrick saying something like this, we ended up with a Whataburger in every corner of the metro,” Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest wrote.

Last time I remember Patrick saying something like this, we ended up with a Whataburger in every corner of the metro. https://t.co/bASYZHXErX — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) May 18, 2023

“I won’t switch allegiances from the [Colorado Avalanche]… and KC teams are regularly my rival… but if you want a city that will love and support anything you put in front of it, it’s Kansas City,” another user wrote.

I won’t switch allegiances from the @Avalanche… and KC teams are regularly my rival… but if you want a city that will love and support anything you put in front of it, it’s Kansas City. https://t.co/TBkGxtOhaC — Ben Hundley (@benrhundley) May 18, 2023

“If he brings the NHL to KC, can we just retire his number now. Not having a local team is why I don’t really care for NBA or NHL. Just need that #MahomesMagic,” another user wrote.

If he brings the NHL to KC, can we just retire his number now. Not having a local team is why I don’t really care for NBA or NHL. Just need that #MahomesMagic https://t.co/pC75sQbd77 — Tuck 🇺🇸 (@TuckOpines) May 18, 2023

