Ex-Chiefs WR Joining Forces With Eric Bieniemy in Washington: Report

New Washington Commanders assistant head coach and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy has officially plucked a player from his former team.

Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marcus Kemp is signing with the Commanders, according to Matt Derrick of Chiefs Digest on March 3.

Free agent WR Marcus Kemp is following his offensive coordinator to Washington. He signed with the Commanders this morning, per source. Kemp is reunited in Washington with Eric Bieniemy, the offensive coordinator with whom he's spent most of his career. — Matt Derrick (@mattderrick) March 3, 2023

Kemp, 26, entered the NFL undrafted out of Hawaii in 2017. He signed with Kansas City in May of that year. Since then, Kemp has remained with the Chiefs outside of a short stint with the Miami Dolphins in December of 2020 and a one-month stay with the New York Giants from July to August in 2022, according to Pro Football Reference. He has been active for a total of 44 games during his career and has caught 4 passes on 8 targets for 42 yards.

Most of Kemp’s damage with the Chiefs has been as a special teamer. In 2022, he played 72% of Kansas City’s special teams snaps and had 4 tackles. During his five seasons with the Chiefs he has played a total of 866 special teams snaps.