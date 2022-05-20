Chiefs’ Marquez Valdes-Scantling Shares Troubling Experience on Recent Flight

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling felt so strongly about his interaction with a fellow flight passenger recently that he decided to share the experience on Twitter.

“I usually don’t share my experiences online but this one was hilarious,” Valdes-Scantling wrote on May 19. “I was in the middle seat on my last flight, and I had suspicion that the guy next to me was a racist. But I didn’t wanna jump the gun and judge him. Even though when I sat down he said ‘oh great’.

I usually don’t share my experiences online but this one was hilarious. I was in the middle seat on my last flight, and I had suspicion that the guy next to me was a racist. But I didn’t wanna jump the gun and judge him. Even though when I sat down he said “oh great” — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 19, 2022

“But I wasn’t gonna trip. And then the nice people or delta came and upgraded my seat to first class, and as I was getting up he said good riddance,” Valdes-Scantling continued. “Which confirmed my initial thought. I didn’t say anything to him. Just took my upgrade and moved, which was only one seat in front.

But I wasn’t gonna trip. And then the nice people or delta came and upgraded my seat to first class, and as I was getting up he said good riddance. Which confirmed my initial thought. I didn’t say anything to him. Just took my upgrade and moved, which was only one seat in front. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 19, 2022

“But the best part about this entire thing was they moved another black guy right next to him.”

But the best part about this entire thing was they moved another black guy right next to him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 19, 2022

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Twitter Reacts to MVS’s Story

Twitter users reacted to Valdes-Scantling’s story.

“I see all the ‘I’m sorry’s and the ‘that’s unfortunate’s but this is like a daily occurrence for most of us. Some experiences stick in our minds more than others but this isn’t a one-off. It’s the norm, not the exception. It doesn’t happen everywhere but it happens all the time,” one Twitter user wrote.

I see all the “I’m sorry”s and the “that’s unfortunate”s but this is like a daily occurrence for most of us. Some experiences stick in our minds more than others but this isn’t a one-off. It’s the norm, not the exception. It doesn’t happen everywhere but it happens all the time. — Lisa_Foxx (@MediaFoxx) May 20, 2022

“Sorry you had to endure that. Makes me sick that people can act so poorly to someone they’ve never met or spoken to. Just insane that the color of someone’s skin can immediately make someone hate another person. Super happy to have you in kc MVS!” another user wrote.

I usually don’t share my experiences online but this one was hilarious. I was in the middle seat on my last flight, and I had suspicion that the guy next to me was a racist. But I didn’t wanna jump the gun and judge him. Even though when I sat down he said “oh great” — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) May 19, 2022

“MVS You are beautiful and so amazingly talented. Any soul would be blessed to sit next to you. Sending love and light even though you had to leave Green Bay!!” another user wrote.

MVS You are beautiful and so amazingly talented. Any soul would be blessed to sit next to you. Sending love and light even though you had to leave Green Bay!! — Paula Schuh (@paula_schuh) May 20, 2022

What to Know About MVS

The Chiefs signed Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal on March 24. The deal came in wake of Kansas City shipping away Tyreek Hill in a blockbuster move to the Miami Dolphins.

Valdes-Scantling, 27, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Green Bay Packers in the 2018 NFL Draft. During his four seasons in Green Bay with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Valdes-Scantling accumulated 123 catches for 2,153 yards — 17.5 yards per reception — and 13 touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

In 11 regular-season games last season, Valdes-Scantling caught 26 passes on 55 targets for 430 yards and three touchdowns.

With Hill no longer in Kansas City, the Chiefs needed another playmaker at wide receiver that can stretch the field. Newly-signed wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster is most effective over the middle of the field, so Kansas City compliments Smith-Schuster’s skillset with Valdes-Scantling’s, who ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the combine in 2018, per Pro Football Reference.

.@AaronRodgers12 sees the blitz and floats it to Marquez Valdes-Scantling for a 72-yard TD! #GoPackGo 📺: #GBvsCHI on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/fohj8JnptQ pic.twitter.com/hKkBs9dieP — NFL (@NFL) January 3, 2021

Based on Valdes-Scantling’s contract and ability, he will likely compete to be one of the top targets for quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2022.

The wide receivers that are on the roster in Kansas City along with MVS are Smith-Schuster, rookies Skyy Moore and Justyn Ross, Mecole Hardman, Josh Gordon, Corey Coleman, Daurice Fountain, Cornell Powell, Justin Watson, Gary Jennings, Matthew Sexton, and Omar Bayless.

Hardman, Gordon, and Fountain are the only pass-catchers that were active for a Chiefs game last season.