Chiefs WR Breaks Silence on Key Dropped TD vs. Eagles

Two days after dropping a key touchdown pass during the Kansas City Chiefs’ 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling took to X, formerly Twitter, to deliver a message.

“I’m grateful, I’ll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it,” he wrote on November 21.

I’m grateful, I’ll be better. And I appreciate the criticism and the support. God put this on me because he knew I could handle it. Gratitude for everything that comes with it. — Marquez V-S (@MVS__11) November 21, 2023

With under two minutes to play and trailing by four points to the Eagles, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw a deep pass to Valdes-Scantling for what should have been a touchdown. But for the umpteenth time during the game, the ball was dropped.

Heading into the game, Kansas City led the league in dropped passes with 18. Per ESPN, the Chiefs now have 26 dropped passes on the season, which means they dropped 8 passes vs. the Eagles.

Patrick Mahomes Takes Blame for MVS’s Dropped Pass

Following the Week 11 loss to Philadelphia, Mahomes was asked about Valdes-Scantling’s key drop late in the fourth quarter. Mahomes opted to shoulder the blame for a play in which he seemed to have given his veteran wideout a perfect opportunity to close out the game for the Chiefs.

“Yeah, I have no regret. I mean, they triple-teamed (Chiefs tight end) Travis (Kelce), so I went to the guy that won downfield, and Marquez won. He just didn’t come away with the ball. I probably could have thrown it a little bit shorter, he was that open.”

Despite 8 total drops by his receivers in that game, Mahomes didn’t blame any of the receivers for Kansas City’s poor offensive performance.

“That didn’t just lose the game, there was a lot of stuff that happened,” Mahomes said of the dropped passes. “It starts with me. I’ve got to make better throws at certain times.”

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid was also asked about the offensive miscues, specifically in the passing game, and turned his attention to the 2 turnovers sustained by the offense.

“I think penalties are drive-stoppers. Guys that I’ve seen catch before didn’t necessarily make the catch. These are good players, and we’re ok we just got to get that straight,” Reid said during his postgame press conference. “We played a good football team. I mean they’ve done a heck of a job there with that football team. When you play a good team you can’t lose the turnover battle. I mean they’re undefeated when they win the turnover battle and then you add the penalties to it, a couple of drops to it. So, we’ve got to take care of that.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Marquez Valdes-Scantling’s Post

Users on X reacted to Valdes-Scantling’s post following KC’s Week 11 loss to Philadelphia.

“I’m praying for you man. Some fans forget this is a game and they don’t have to have bad days at work on national TV in front of 15 million people and then have their performance dissected frame by frame for the next 2 days on tv,” one user wrote. “Take care of your mind man. Sending you love!”

I'm praying for you man. Some fans forget this is a game and they don't have to have bad days at work on national TV in front of 15 million people and then have their performance dissected frame by frame for the next 2 days on tv. Take care of your mind man. Sending you love! — Tony Gladstone (@sevenpodsalot) November 21, 2023

“MVS you came up big in the AFCCG last season and you will come up big again this season when it matters most. Go Chiefs!” another user wrote.