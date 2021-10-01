Tyrann Mathieu Compares Josh Gordon to Hall of Fame Wide Receiver

ide receiver Josh Gordon took the practice field for the first time in Week 4 since being reinstated and signing with the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad on Monday, September 27. Gordon’s wearing legendary jersey No. 19, and trying to prove to his teammates and coaches in Kansas City that he deserves to be promoted to the 53-man roster.

And apparently, his presence is enough to draw a comparison to a Hall of Fame receiver from one of his teammates.

Wait, what?

Tyrann Mathieu: Gordon Reminds Me of Megatron

During his Wednesday press conference with the media, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was asked what he’s seen from Gordon during his first few days with the defending AFC champions. Mathieu chose to start off his statement by comparing Gordon to a wide receiver that was part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.

“He kind of reminds me of Calvin Johnson, just the way he’s built,” Mathieu said. “I mean, the guy looks like one of those kinds of guys that you see two people on him, and you still throw the ball to him. We’re really just looking forward to seeing what he can come in and really bring to the team. Obviously, everybody in the locker room has a great responsibility to continue to encourage him and push him in the right direction, but from what I’ve seen, he’s a hell of a football player.”

Mathieu really is the gift that keeps on giving.

Standing at 6-foot-3, 225 pounds, Gordon kind of has the same build as former NFL wide receiver and Hall of Famer Calvin “Megatron” Johnson. The former Detroit Lions receiver stood at 6-foot-5, 237 pounds during his playing career, according to Pro Football Reference. However, the ability to make plays when Gordon’s covered, even if he’s covered by more than one defender, is very similar to Johnson, though not at a Hall-of-Fame pace like Megatron.

