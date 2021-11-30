Chiefs Stars React to Christian McCaffery Injury News

Monday, November 29 marked the loss of one of the NFL’s most talented players for the 2021 season. Carolina Panthers superstar running back Christian McCaffery was placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury, according to the team.

McCaffery’s injury was a massive disappointment for fans and even fellow players that loved watching the former first-round pick play. That’s why a couple of star Kansas City Chiefs players took Twitter to react to McCaffery’s injury news.

Mathieu, CEH Take to Twitter

Following the news, Kansas City safety Tyrann Mathieu sent some love to McCaffery via Twitter.

“God speed brother get healthy! World will be waiting on you!” Mathieu wrote.

Second-year running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sent prayers McCaffery’s way on Twitter as well.

“Praying for you @CMC_22. Wouldn’t be where I am without watching u. Thats forsure. Get Well Soon Goat!” he wrote.

Thoughts and Prayers Poor Onto Twitter for CMC

Along with Mathieu and Edwards-Helaire, fans and others took to Twitter to react to McCaffery’s season-ending injury.

“For the record , I think Christian Mccaffery is a phenomenal football player and probably a good guy . Still don’t think we should’ve extended him when we did . We should’ve been listening to offers instead of extending a RB …. Which we’ve seen no other team do,” @itsup_dare wrote.

“I want to apologize to Christian Mccaffery for drafting him in fantasy this year,” Shane Delamere wrote. “I feel like by drafting him the past two years I caused this terrible injury streak he’s had and I hope you can accept my apology.”

“Christian McCaffery & Saquon Barkley can’t stay healthy that sucks because they are very good RBs and play a big part with their team,” Tay wrote.

“The Panthers were at Critical even before they found out that they’ve lost Christian McCaffery for the rest of the season,” Nick Hlavacek wrote. “What’s the panic index at now? Supercritical? Nuclear? Plaid?”

“Christian McCaffery just gotta go ahead and retire early. He has a cool little run but he ain’t getting any better,” Ezra Cruz wrote.

“Tough fantasy football year for those who auction drafted Christian McCaffery, Chris Carson, Allen Robinson, Darren Waller & Antonio Brown. And if you’re one of the chosen few, you had all of them on one team,” wrote Jonah Javad of WFAA.

“On April 16th 2020, the Panthers agreed to a 4-year extension worth $64 million with Christian McCaffery. Since then, Christian McCaffery has played 10 total games over his last two seasons,” wrote Jason Pombo.

“Christian McCaffery is the softest player in the history of the NFL. the wind blows and he’s our for 6 weeks,” wrote Shark.

“I don’t ever want to see Christian McCaffery as a top 10 back. He cannot stay healthy any year. Absolute bust,” wrote Los.