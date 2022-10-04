Recently-Cut Chiefs Specialist Signing With NFC Contender: Report

In the wake of kicker Harrison Butker injuring his ankle in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ regular season opener, the Chiefs signed kicker Matt Ammendola as Butker’s replacement for the next two games.

In the Chiefs’ Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, Ammendola was 2-for-2 on field goal attempts and also made his lone point-after attempt. However, in Kansas City’s Week 3 loss to the Indianapolis Colts, he was 1-for-2 on field goal attempts and missed his lone point-after attempt.

The Chiefs released Ammendola on Monday, September 26. But his time in free agency didn’t last longer than a week.

The Arizona Cardinals are expected to sign Ammendola, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on October 4.

The #Cardinals are expected to sign kicker Matt Ammendola, per sources. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 4, 2022

Cardinals veteran Matt Prater suffered a hip injury in the team’s 26-16 win over the Carolina Panthers on October 2. So, Ammendola will be Prater’s replacement until he is healthy enough to return to action.

Hopefully, Ammendola can propel himself into a long-term job due to his efforts with Arizona.

Chiefs Found Better Replacement in Wright

Following the release of Ammendola, the defending AFC West champions signed kicker Matthew Wright on September 27.

Wright entered the league undrafted out of Central Florida in 2020. He originally caught on with the Pittsburgh Steelers practice squad and was active for three games during the 2020 season, according to Pro Football Reference. In 2021, he joined the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was active for 13 games, making 21-of-24 field goal attempts and 13-of-15 point-after attempts.

In Week 4 against the Buccaneers, Wright made 2-of-2 field goal attempts and made all five point-after attempts. That means, unless Butker is healthy enough to return in Week 6, Wright has played well enough to kick for Kansas City against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, October 10.

The first injury report of Week 5 will come out after Thursday’s practice. It is then that we will have a better understanding of where Butker is in his recovery unless head coach Andy Reid tells us prior to that.

Twitter Reacts to Wright’s Chiefs Debut

Twitter users reacted to Wright’s successful debut with the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

“Shoutout to Matthew Wright for his performance last night, connecting on all seven of his kicks (2 field goals and 5 extra points),” Matt McMullen of Chiefs.com wrote. “That’s 11 points in what ended up being a 10-point game. Dude was nails.”

— Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) October 3, 2022

“Can we show some love to Matthew Wright after last night? 2/2 on FG. Hit all five of his extra points in a primetime game,” Jacob Meikel of News-Press NOW wrote. “He may be on the #Chiefs temporarily, but I think he definitely earned himself a chance with another team.”

— Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) October 3, 2022

“The @Chiefs are Matthew Wright away from being 4-0. Can’t dwell in the past but WHAT a performance from the KICKING GAME,” another user wrote.

— Chandler Collins (@ChanColl86) October 3, 2022

“Big part of the #Chiefs loss last week was their kicking game struggled with Harrison Butker out: They signed former Jaguars K Matthew Wright this week and he was 2/2 tonight, including a long of 44 yards, and 5/5 on XPs,” Ari Meirov of PFF wrote. “He handled kickoffs as well. A perfect night there for KC.”