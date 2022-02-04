Ex-Chiefs QB Makes Offer to Buccaneers to Replace Tom Brady

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a great two-year run with quarterback Tom Brady. But that run has officially come to an end, as Brady announced his retirement via a social media post on February 1 after 22 seasons.

Unless head coach Bruce Arians plans to hand the reigns over to second-year quarterback Kyle Trask, the Buccaneers do not have an option on the roster to replace Tom Brady. That’s why a former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback that has experience replacing Brady offered his services to Tampa Bay.

“Just putting this out there. @Buccaneers, I’ve never officially retired and did well the last time I stepped in for @TomBrady,” Matt Cassel wrote on Twitter.

Cassel Played Well in Place of Brady in ’08

While Cassel is most likely joking — his point is valid. The last time he replaced Brady in a lineup was in 2008 after Brady tore his ACL in Week 1 against — you guessed it — the Chiefs. During that season, Cassel helped the New England Patriots to a 10-5 record, completed 63% of his passes, and threw 21 touchdowns, per Pro Sports Reference.

Unfortunately, the Patriots missed the playoffs that season because of the Miami Dolphins. Nevertheless, Cassel helped put together a season that no one in New England expected without Brady in the lineup.

But that was a long time ago. Cassel hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2018. During that season, he played in two games for the Detroit Lions. So, at 39 years old it’s safe to say Cassel’s playing days are over.

Chiefs Losing QB Coach to Giants

Speaking of quarterbacks — Kansas City is losing their quarterbacks coach to the New York Giants.

The Giants are “expected” to hire Chiefs quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo and Ian Rapoport on February 3. A deal has not been finalized between Kafka and the Giants, but “that’s the way it’s headed,” per Garafolo.

The #Giants are expected to hire #Chiefs QB coach Mike Kafka as their offensive coordinator, sources tell me and @RapSheet. Deal not done yet but that's the way it's headed. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 3, 2022

Kafka is a former NFL quarterback and draft pick of the Andy Reid-led Philadelphia Eagles in 2010. He played in four games as a rookie, completing 11 of 16 pass attempts for 107 yards while also throwing two interceptions, per Pro Football Reference. Before hanging his cleats up in exchange for a clipboard, Kafka spent time with the Patriots, Buccaneers, Jacksonville Jaguars, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans, and Cincinnati Bengals from 2013-15 following his three-year stint with Reid in Philadelphia.

Starting as an offensive quality control coach in 2017, Kafka joined Kansas City’s coaching staff and worked his way into roles as a passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2020.

As a coach that has held Patrick Mahomes under his wing since Mahomes was a rookie, losing Kafka will be a big loss for the Chiefs. Having a coach in Kafka’s position that has a strong relationship with the team’s starting quarterback is pivotal, making his departure significant.

This may be the same reason why Reid kept Kafka around despite the Eagles trying to hire him as an offensive coordinator this past offseason, according to Garafolo. Reid seemingly knows the value Kafka has played on offense, mainly in the development of his franchise quarterback.

Kafka was believed to be a candidate for a promotion to coordinator in Kansas City if Eric Bieniemy took a head coaching job elsewhere, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media back in November. However, Bieniemy has had multiple interviews during the 2022 head coaching cycle in the NFL, but yet again hasn’t been hired, although he does have a scheduled interview with the New Orleans Saints, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

So, Kafka’s next opportunity for a promotion is in New York, where former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll has been hired as the next head coach.