Insider Reveals Top Choice to Replace Chiefs’ Andy Reid ‘Likely in Next 3 Years’

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is 64 years old and has been coaching in the NFL for over 30 years. That’s why it would be wise for the defending Super Bowl champions to have a succession plan in place in the event that Big Red decides to retire in the near future.

According to one NFL insider, the Chiefs do have a succession plan in place.

“#Chiefs senior offensive assistant-Qbs coach Matt Nagy is expected to be elevated to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy hired by #Commanders, per league sources,” Pro Football Network NFL insider Aaron Wilson wrote on Twitter on February 17. “Nagy is a top candidate to eventually replace Andy Reid, per sources. Succession plan likely in next 3 years.”

#Chiefs senior offensive assistant-Qbs coach Matt Nagy is expected to be elevated to offensive coordinator after Eric Bieniemy hired by #Commanders, per league sources. Nagy is a top candidate to eventually replace Andy Reid, per sources. Succession plan likely in next 3 years — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 18, 2023

Nagy to Succeed Bieniemy as Chiefs’ OC

On February 17, Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy agreed to a deal with the Washington Commanders to become their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Commanders and Eric Bieniemy agreed to terms on a multiyear deal as their assistant head coach/offensive coordinator, his agent Jason Fletcher tells me. KC wanted him back. But Bieniemy got an upgraded title, a chance to build his staff and a big commitment. pic.twitter.com/7FRR3a6qRW — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 17, 2023

The departure of Bieniemy leaves an offensive coordinator vacancy in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs are set to promote senior offensive assistant and quarterbacks coach Matt Nagy into the OC role, per Wilson.

Nagy was the Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach from 2013 to 2015 and the team’s offensive coordinator in 2017 — the final season in which Alex Smith was the starting quarterback in Kansas City. During that season, Nagy schemed up an offense that ranked sixth in points scored and fifth in total yards, which was the first time since 2005 that the Chiefs ranked top 10 in both of those categories, according to Pro Football Reference.

His tenure as a coordinator lasted only one season, however, as Nagy would take a head coaching job with the Chicago Bears the following offseason. But after four seasons, a 34-31 regular season record, and zero playoff appearances, Nagy was fired by the Bears in 2022 and re-joined Kansas City’s coaching staff last offseason.

Based on his coaching accolades, it would make sense for Nagy to settle into a coordinator role in the near future. As a coordinator, he can try to replicate the success he had in 2017 and position himself for another head coaching endeavor a few years down the road, whether its in Kansas City or elsewhere.

Twitter Reacts to Chiefs’ Succession Plan

Twitter users reacted to Aaron Wilson’s report on Kansas City’s Andy Reid succession plan.

“I really hope the Chiefs do what they did to get Reid. Which means look outside current staff to replace Reid,” one Twitter user wrote. “Y’all tried this w/Marty that shhh didnt work.”

I really hope the Chiefs do what they did to get Reid. Which means look outside current staff to replace Reid. Y'all tried this w/Marty that shhh didnt work https://t.co/yDH9BysTpN — Joe D (@pulseofdachiefs) February 18, 2023

“Funny how you never heard about a succession plan involving Eric Bieniemy but once he’s gone, the Chicago Bears failure is the heir apparent,” another user wrote.

Funny how you never heard about a succession plan involving Eric Bieniemy but once he’s gone, the Chicago Bears failure is the heir apparent https://t.co/oLCbxIvN0Y — Lane (@Lane_) February 18, 2023

“Nagy gets to hang around a couple years and inherit the most talented QB ever—in his prime,” another user wrote.

Nagy gets to hang around a couple years and inherit the most talented QB ever—in his prime. https://t.co/jBkZ7U1VwZ — Marshall (@EstCommand) February 18, 2023

“I knew it lol, everyone kept saying it was going to be bienemy but I had a feeling they liked Nagy more internally,” another user wrote.

I knew it lol, everyone kept saying it was going to be bienemy but I had a feeling they liked Nagy more internally https://t.co/iqT4I6shGH — J (@JTR_14) February 18, 2023

“So Matt Nagy… who was a terrible head coach already has a pathway for him to takeover as HC for the best team in the league? But the black coach… yeah I give up,” another user wrote.