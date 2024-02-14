Raiders Star Goes Viral for Reaction to Chiefs Winning Super Bowl [LOOK]

A facial expression can sometimes perfectly sum up how a person is feeling, and that was the case for Las Vegas Raiders All-Pro defensive end Maxx Crosby during the 2024 Super Bowl.

A viral video on social media shows Crosby’s reaction to the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. While people around Crosby were freaking out over Mahomes’s game-winning touchdown pass to receiver Mecole Hardman, Crosby showed zero emotion on his face. That’s likely because he wasn’t thrilled about his division rival taking home a second-straight championship, with this title being won at Allegiant Stadium, which is the home of the Raiders.

Maxx Crosby Wanted Chiefs to Win Super Bowl

Despite his viral reaction, Crosby said before the Super Bowl that he wanted Kansas City to win the Super Bowl. But not for any reason you’d expect.

“Selfishly, I want the Chiefs to win so we can be the ones to take them down and take them off that pedestal,” Crosby said on NFL Network on February 7.

Since Crosby entered the NFL, the Raiders are 2-8 against the Chiefs. So it’s understandable why he strives to beat them despite their latest matchup resulting in a win for Las Vegas on Christmas Day.

With back-to-back championships under their belts now, Crosby knows Las Vegas needs to string together wins against Kansas City if the Raiders want to be taken seriously within the AFC West.

Twitter/X Reacts to Maxx Crosby’s Viral Moment

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Crosby’s viral moment during the 2024 Super Bowl.

“Maxx going to freaking take over the league next year! That no votes for DPOY and chiefs planting a flag in our stadium?!?! I know he’s more pissed than me and that reaction says watch TF out! Sorry I’m a hype man for this dude. I didn’t know the perfect raider existed. @CrosbyMaxx that dude! LFG!! The momentum is obvious for this team. Build on that every damn day and sky is the limit. Believe it and we will achieve it,” one user wrote.

“More is required @CrosbyMaxx knows that he felt the same way the whole #RaiderNation did especially seeing 15 plant that flag at 50 we got take the crown,” another user wrote. “Next year @Raiders will be back at the top #justwinbaby we believe in AP (Antonio Pierce).”

“Maxx Crosby’s reaction to the chiefs winning the SB is as genuine as it gets,” another user wrote. “Irritated that they get the shine while knowing how beatable the chiefs/Pat actually are [for real].”

“When Max went on an interview and said he wanted the Chiefs to win the Super Bowl so then the Raiders could knock the Chiefs off the top, he gained my respect!! He understands rivalries,” another user wrote.

“Cool Crosby wants #Raiders to be the one to end #Chiefs dynasty. Problem is the images of Kansas City celebrating a Super Bowl in their stadium and their locker room will last forever,” another user wrote. “Al Davis is rolling over in his grave. Glorious.”

“As a Chiefs fan, I respect it. Maxx is a perfect Raider,” another user wrote.