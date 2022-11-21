Injured Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman’s Costly Mistake Goes Viral [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve prior to the team’s Week 11 Sunday Night Football outing against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Hardman spent the Chiefs-Chargers at his home watching the game on TV. He, like many people watching the game, found himself getting overly excited during the primetime divisional matchup.

“Damn man, I almost threw the remote at the TV,” Hardman wrote during the 4th quarter of Sunday’s 30-27 win for the Chiefs.

But Hardman took it a step further.

“Update I threw the remote at the TV! Now I gotta go get a new TV ,” Hardman wrote in a follow-up tweet.

Hardman then confirmed his TV was broken by taking a picture of it and posting the photo on Twitter. “Just in case y’all thought I was lying I really did break my tv,” he wrote as the caption.

3-Headed Monster Leads Way for Chiefs Offense

During the 30-27 win for Kansas City, quarterback Patrick Mahomes, tight end Travis Kelce, and running back Isiah Pacheco shouldered the workload for the offense in what was one of the most well-rounded games for the unit this season.

Mahomes completed 20-of-34 pass attempts for 329 yards and 3 touchdowns. All 3 of Mahomes’ touchdown passes went to tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 6 balls on 10 targets for 115 yards during the win, including the touchdown that gave Kansas City the lead again with 31 seconds remaining in the game.

“We do this a lot. Coach (Andy) Reid prepares us for these moments,” Mahomes said of the 6-play, 75-yard drive that was capped off with Kelce’s third and final touchdown of the game. “We knew we had a lot of time on the clock. We knew we had some timeouts, so we didn’t rush. We Just kind of went through what we do every single day at practice and everything like that, and we executed.”

Pacheco was once again the clear-cut RB1 for the Chiefs in Week 11 and responded with career-highs in rushing yards (107) and yards per attempt (7.13), per Pro Football Reference. He continues to look more and more comfortable within the offense, which is well-timed for a Kansas City offense that was without Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) in Week 11 and also lost Kadarius Toney (hamstring) to injury during the game.

Bolton Closes Game for Chiefs During SNF

Despite being outplayed for most of the game, Kansas City’s defense made key plays throughout the outing that helped the Chiefs come out with the win. Linebackers Nick Bolton (14 tackles, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble) and Willie Gay (11 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 1 sack), and defensive end Mike Danna (4 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 tackles for loss) were the leading defensive performers for Kansas City.

Bolton closed out the game for the Chiefs by intercepting a deflected pass by Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert with 24 seconds left in the game. The Chiefs had scored several seconds prior to that play to take a 30-27 lead.

The Chiefs now advance to 8-2 on the season, which puts them 4 games ahead of the now 5-5 Chargers in the AFC West. The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) beat the Denver Broncos (3-7) in overtime in Week 11, which puts the Raiders in third place in the division and the Broncos in fourth place.

Next up for the Chiefs is a home game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, November 27 at 3:25 p.m. Central Time.