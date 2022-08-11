Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Roasted on Twitter for Viral Food Take

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been widely known as having the weirdest food take on the Kansas City Chiefs, as he loves to put ketchup on many things, whether it be in between two pieces of bread, on a steak, on mac and cheese, etc. But Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman is catching everyone’s attention recently for his controversial food take.
The Chiefs’ social media team posted a video on their TikTok account in which they asked players and coaches if a hotdog is a sandwich. Hardman was one of three players that said a hotdog is indeed a sandwich, with the other two players being safety Justin Reid and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.
After the video went viral, Hardman took to Twitter to defend his take and went viral as well.
“A hot dog is a sandwich and water is NOT wet. Goodnight,” he wrote on Aug. 11.
