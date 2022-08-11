Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Roasted on Twitter for Viral Food Take

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been widely known as having the weirdest food take on the Kansas City Chiefs, as he loves to put ketchup on many things, whether it be in between two pieces of bread, on a steak, on mac and cheese, etc. But Chiefs receiver Mecole Hardman is catching everyone’s attention recently for his controversial food take.

The Chiefs’ social media team posted a video on their TikTok account in which they asked players and coaches if a hotdog is a sandwich. Hardman was one of three players that said a hotdog is indeed a sandwich, with the other two players being safety Justin Reid and defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi.

After the video went viral, Hardman took to Twitter to defend his take and went viral as well.

“A hot dog is a sandwich and water is NOT wet. Goodnight,” he wrote on Aug. 11.

Twitter Reacts to Hardman’s Take

Twitter users reacted to Hardman’s take on hot dogs.

“Mecole Hardman taking the correct stance in the Hot Dog-sandwich debate,” one Twitter user wrote.

“How does something get wet? Have you ever seen a stand alone water that’s not touching another water? Water is indeed wet,” another user wrote.

“Correct! A sandwich is defined as having two or more slices of bread or a split roll with a filling. Water is not wet. It has the ability to make other things wet by adhering to the surface of a solid. Water does not have a solid surface,” another user wrote.

“Both are true. A sub-sandwich is no different than a hotdog. Water can’t be wet. “Wetness” is the ability for liquid to adhere to the surface of something else. Liquid water can’t be wet!” another user wrote.

“You should of closed it down before this tweet n slept on it. Goodnight,” another user wrote.