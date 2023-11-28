Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Reveals When He’ll Return From IR

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman took to X, formerly Twitter, to share an update on his sprained thumb, which landed him on injured reserve on November 25.

“Surgery was successful,” Hardman wrote on November 27. In a follow-up post, Hardman revealed a rough timeline as to when he believes he will return to the football field.

“I’ll be back regular season tho lol.”

Hardman injured his thumb during Kansas City’s 21-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 11. He will now miss a minimum of four games as a result of being placed on IR.

In four games played with the Chiefs this season, Hardman has registered 8 catches on 10 targets for 41 receiving yards and also has 1 carry for 3 yards, per ESPN.

Rashee Rice is Officially Chiefs’ WR1

Speaking of Chiefs receivers — Kansas City’s 31-17 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders displayed one thing in regards to the Chiefs’ offense:

Rashee Rice is the best wide receiver that Kansas City has, and it’s not close.

In the win over a division opponent, Rice caught 8-of-10 targets for 107 yards and scored a 39-yard touchdown on a catch-and-run play early in the fourth quarter.

Rice’s 100-yard game marked the first time in 20 games that a Kansas City receiver registered over 100 yards receiving in a game. It was also the first time since 2007 that a Chiefs rookie receiver recorded over 100 receiving yards in a game.

Through 11 games, Rice leads all Chiefs receivers in targets (56), catches (44), receiving yards (527), and touchdowns (5), per ESPN.

“I’ve said it all year, he has the talent. He works hard and we’re giving him more and more as the season goes on,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said during his postgame press conference on November 26. “And kind of the flow of the games, we’ve put him in more of a bigger role these last few weeks, but the flow of the game hasn’t dictated him getting the football.

“But you saw today some of those coverages where they were doubling Trav [Travis Kelce], or putting a lot of attention on Trav, he was able to make some stuff happen like on that shallow cross. He’s a guy who wants it. I think that’s the biggest thing. He has a talent. He wants to be great. But it’s going to take us staying on top of it every single week, and he’s going to be a great receiver in this league.”

Twitter/X Reacts to Mecole Hardman’s Update

Users on X reacted to Mecole Hardman’s update on his injury recovery timeline.

“Love seeing you back in the kingdom hope you stay here for the rest of your career!! Heal up we will need your amazingness for the next run at the top,” one user wrote.

“We’re going to need you for the playoffs..get healthy..and do what you do in playoff football..help us get another ring!” another user wrote.

“That’s good bro we need you on the field as soon as you get healthy pls pls mentor rice a little bit to,” another user wrote.

“Now we gotta get you back out there doing your thing!! Chiefs All Day Everyday let’s GOOOO,” another user wrote.