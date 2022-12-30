Chiefs Veteran Defends Broncos QB Russell Wilson in Viral Post

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has been heavily scrutinized this season due to his poor play after signing a massive extension at the start of the season. But one of his former teammates that is now on the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad, running back Melvin Gordon, came to Wilson’s defense ahead of the Chiefs-Broncos Week 17 matchup.

It all started when Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy took to Twitter to try to put an end to the Wilson slander.

“I ain’t gonna keep looking at these false statements about my boii russ man, as a teammate who sees the elite work ethic this man has is incomparable,” Jeudy wrote on December 29. “He got an office because he’s committed his life to this game. I never had a teammate who motivate me more then russ.”

Gordon then quote tweeted Jeudy’s post and wrote, “Preach! can’t talk too much cuz we play this week. But @DangeRussWilson you already know you him gang !!!. The slander is beyond crazy.”

Gordon also liked a post from James Merilatt of 104.3 The Fan in Denver that reads, “When Russell Wilson bounces back next season, there will be a lot of people with egg on their faces. And they’ll be acting like they didn’t say what they said. He’s been bad a lot this year. But put me down as someone who thinks he’s great next year.”

Gordon began the season with the Broncos, playing in 10 games for them this season before being cut on November 21. So, the veteran running back has spent time with Wilson and knows what he is like behind closed doors.

Twitter Reacts to Gordon’s Post

Twitter users reacted to Melvin Gordon defending Russell Wilson.

“If he was him we would be in the playoffs… at least? Love u flash but don’t need to add to fumbles with twitter,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Love and miss you Melvin. Crazy how mob mentality fans will slander players and coaches without even know the full stories…” another user wrote.

“Good stuff boys. Can you put it together and WIN please????? Broncos Country does not accept talk, just win,” another user wrote.

“Russ was my favorite qb in the league until this year and even I said he been ass ALL YEAR. Seems like everybody but y’all watched him play this year. Maybe it’s y’all tho and not him idk,” another user wrote.

Big Red Talks Broncos Ahead of Matchup

Speaking to the media on December 28, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid shared his thoughts on the Broncos, who fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett on December 26 and made Jerry Rosburg — a coach that was brought in midseason to help Hackett with clock management — the interim head coach.

“I look forward to the challenge of playing Denver. You know defensively they’re number one passing defense and a couple other categories in the pass game in the defensive area that are top notch and then offensively they’ve (got) good players,” Reid said during his press conference.

“They’ve got great skill players and a good offensive line, so we’ve got to have a good week of practice. And special teams, they’re solid there too. And then with the coaching changes, I mentioned to the team that you’re never quite sure what you’re going to see, so you’ve got to be ready for anything and everything and make sure you bring the energy that you need to take care of business. We’re glad we’re here at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. We look forward to seeing all our fans out there.”

Play

The Chiefs-Broncos game will take place at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, January 1 at 12 p.m. Central Time.