Chiefs Veteran RB Trolls Hater With Epic Photo [LOOK]

Getting a Super Bowl ring couldn’t have been much easier for Kansas City Chiefs practice squad running back Melvin Gordon this season. But Gordon is well aware of that and leaned into it after the Chiefs won Super Bowl LVII.

FanSided’s Chargers site wrote an article about Gordon getting a Super Bowl ring before Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert earned his playoff win. But they did so with a rather salty (but pretty accurate) social media caption.

“Melvin Gordon really was the kid in the group project who slapped his name on the final assignment.. but he got a Super Bowl ring out of it,” Bolt Beat wrote.

Gordon responded to Bolt Beat’s post by posting a picture of himself with a cigar in his mouth and the Lombardi Trophy in hand.

Gordon also reacted to Kansas City’s Super Bowl victory in a separate tweet.

“Thank you @Chiefs talk about a long year,” he wrote. “Y’all gave me something to smile about. Forever grateful. I’m a champion”

Thank you @Chiefs talk about a long year … y’all gave me something to smile about. Forever grateful 🤍🤘🏾. I’m a champion — F L ⚡️ S H (@Melvingordon25) February 13, 2023

Bolt Beat also admitted defeat.

“A+ dunk on us, not going to lie,” they wrote. “All in good fun! Not happy the Chiefs won but still hope you have a good time tonight.”

A+ dunk on us, not going to lie. All in good fun! Not happy the Chiefs won but still hope you have a good time tonight. 🤝 — Bolt Beat (@BB_Chargers) February 13, 2023

Gordon Working His Way Around AFC West

Gordon, 29, entered the league as a first-round pick (15th overall) of the then-San Diego Chargers in 2015. During his five seasons with the Chargers, he accumulated 1,059 carries, 4,240 rushing yards, and 36 rushing touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference. He also caught 224 passes for 1,873 receiving yards and 11 receiving touchdowns during that same time span. Gordon was a two-time Pro Bowler during his tenure with the Chargers.

Gordon remained in the AFC West after his stint with the Chargers by joining the Denver Broncos in 2020. He went on to rush for 986 yards and 9 touchdowns during the 2020 season and 918 yards and 8 touchdowns during the 2021 season. Despite rising star Javonte Williams tearing his ACL earlier this season, Gordon was cut by Denver on November 21 after recording his fifth fumble of the season in the Broncos’ 22-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on November 20.

On November 28, the Chiefs signed Gordon to their practice squad. The expectation was that he would be elevated to the active roster if injuries plagued the running back room. But rookie Isiah Pacheco, Jerick McKinnon, and Ronald Jones stayed healthy enough during the back stretch of the season, which meant Gordon’s services were never needed on game day.

Despite that, Gordon still came out of the 2022 season with his first Super Bowl ring.

Twitter Reacts to Gordon’s Troll Job

Twitter users reacted to Melvin Gordon trolling on social media after Kansas City defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII.

“Definitely had an interesting season, cut from the Broncos, end up signing with the Chiefs and winning a super bowl and getting a ring,” one Twitter user wrote. “Definitely worked out in your favor. Congrats.”

Definitely had an interesting season, cut from the Broncos, end up signing with the Chiefs and winning a super bowl and getting a ring. Definitely worked out in your favor. Congrats. — Aaron M. (@amcfarla) February 13, 2023

“Still trying to figure out how this is a flex… dude touched the ball 90 times this year and was sent to the practice squad come playoff time… the trainers did more than this man,” another user wrote.

Still trying to figure out how this is a flex… dude touched the ball 90 times this year and was sent to the practice squad come playoff time… the trainers did more than this man. — Chris (@KRNG_Chris) February 13, 2023

“Gordon got smart and joined the winning side. I hope he hangs around for the repeat next yr baby. Superbowl Champs!!” another user wrote.