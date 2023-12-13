Ex-Chiefs Edge Rusher & 2-Time Pro Bowler Signs With Dolphins: Report

Free agent edge rusher Melvin Ingram, formerly of the Kansas City Chiefs, is re-signing with the Miami Dolphins, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on December 12.

Source: FA pass-rusher Melvin Ingram is signing with the #Dolphins. Some potential help off the edge. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 12, 2023

Ingram was the 18th overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers. He spent nine seasons with the Chargers, playing in 97 games and tallying 265 tackles, 108 QB hits, 70 tackles for loss, 49 sacks, and seven forced fumbles, per Pro Football Reference. He made back-to-back-to-back Pro Bowl appearances in the 2017-19 seasons.

In 2021, Ingram signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But after a shaky start to the 2021 season, the Steelers traded Ingram to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick. The move happened right at the trade deadline and was a way for Kansas City to boost its pass rush before its playoff run that ended with a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship game.

In nine regular season games with the Chiefs, Ingram registered 8 tackles, 5 QB hits, 2 tackles for loss, and 1 sack, according to Pro Football Reference. In three playoff games with Kansas City, he had 5 tackles, 3 QB hits, 2 sacks, and 1 forced fumble.

Ingram signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins during the 2022 offseason. During the 2022 regular season, he played 45% of Miami’s defensive snaps and recorded 22 tackles, 10 QB hits, 7 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 fumble recoveries, and 1 touchdown.

AFC Playoff Picture in Week 15

Here’s the current look at which teams would make the playoffs in the AFC if the regular season would end today:

Baltimore Ravens (10-3) Miami Dolphins (9-4) Kansas City Chiefs (8-5) Jacksonville Jaguars (8-5) Cleveland Browns (8-5) Pittsburgh Steelers (7-6) Indianapolis Colts (7-6)

There are four other AFC teams sporting a 7-6 record that are currently in the hunt for a playoff spot (Buffalo Bills, Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans), which means the AFC playoff picture could look very different as soon as Week 15 concludes.

For the Chiefs, they must win out the regular season if they want to maintain full control of their path into the playoffs. One more loss could potentially have them slipping down the seedings, but two more losses could cause the division-rival Broncos — if Denver wins their next two games — to leapfrog the Chiefs in the division standings, which would then put Kansas City’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.

The Chiefs’ final four games of the regular season are: at Patriots, home vs. Raiders, home vs. Bengals, at Chargers.

Fans React to Chiefs’ Standing in AFC Playoffs

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to the state of the Chiefs with four games remaining in the regular season.

“The Chiefs have had slumps and still made playoff runs before and you can never say never with Mahomes, but this doesn’t feel like a slump, it’s been all season,” Lyle Graversen of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “One of the most frustrating 8-4 teams I can remember.”

“The Chiefs picked a decent year to take a small step back,” Adam Best of Arrowhead Addict wrote. “Several AFC playoff contenders are starting backup QBs. Baltimore won’t have Mark Andrews. Miami blows out dogs**t teams but can’t beat anyone good. The Texans lost Tank Dell + aren’t ready. Buffalo’s defense is a mess.”

“If you think the Chiefs are OUT on being a Super Bowl contender, which team in the AFC are you confident about? The Ravens? Lamar has one playoff win. The Dolphins? Tua has never played in the playoffs. WHO YA GOT? You can’t say Chiefs are OUT as a SB contender, period. Dumb,” another user wrote.