New Chiefs S Mike Edwards Sends Message to Chiefs Kingdom

The Kansas City Chiefs filled the void in their safety room left by Juan Thornhill by signing former Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards to a one-year, $3 million deal, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport on March 17. Edwards’ deal with Kansas City also includes incentives that could pay him a maximum of $5 million, per Rapoport.

Once the Chiefs officially announced on March 20 that Edwards had signed his contract with Kansas City, Edwards took to Twitter to send a brief message to Chiefs Kingdom.

“Let’s rock!” he wrote in response to the Chiefs’ announcement.

Logan Ryan Speaks Highly of Mike Edwards

Shortly after the news broke of Mike Edwards joining forces with the defending Super Bowl champions, NFL defensive back Logan Ryan, who played with Edwards in Tampa Bay last season, took to Twitter to give a ringing endorsement of his former teammate.

“Playing with the lead in the 4th quarter I can’t imagine how many picks @M__Edwards7 (Mike Edwards) bout to have,” Ryan wrote. “Mike one of the best ball hawks I ever played with at any level sheesh. Don’t believe me just watch.”

Edwards saw the compliment from his former teammate and responded by writing, “That’s real, coming from one of the best! Appreciate you Lo!”

What Chiefs Are Getting in Mike Edwards

Mike Edwards, 26, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2019. Since then he has played in 58 regular season games and recorded 141 tackles, 58 stops, 13 total QB pressures (10 QB hurries, 2 sacks, 1 QB hit), and 7 interceptions, according to PFF. In seven career playoff games, he has registered 28 tackles, 7 stops, and 2 interceptions.

Edwards, who will likely slot in as safety No. 3 on Kansas City’s depth chart, is an intriguing piece for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo because of his versatility. During his four-year NFL career, Edwards has a total of 1,151 snaps at free safety, 475 in the box, 413 in the slot, and 55 out wide as a corner, according to PFF. That means he has experience playing everywhere in the secondary and can be moved around to take advantage of specific matchups on the field.

Edwards will join a Chiefs safety room that consists of Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, and Nazeeh Johnson. Former starting safety Juan Thornhill took to free agency this offseason and signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns. Deon Bush also took to free agency but has yet to sign a deal with any team.

Twitter Reacts to Mike Edwards’ Tweet

Twitter users reacted to Mike Edwards’ ‘Let’s rock!” tweet.

“Good luck and congrats man … wish you were still here in Tampa, but like others said, us fans know it’s a business,” one Twitter user wrote.

“All he does is catch interceptions! Good luck ball hawk… gonna miss you!” another user wrote.

“Welcome to The Kingdom @M__Edwards7 (Mike Edwards),” another user wrote. “Glad to Have Ya on the Squad..Our Defense Gon Be So Nasty Next Season Letsssss Goooooooo!!!”

“Welcome to the kingdom let’s get your ring size ready,” another user wrote.

“Come get you a ring, recruit a few more guys for us too please,” another user wrote.