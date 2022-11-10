Ex-Chiefs Coach Odds-On Favorite to Land Colts Head Coach Job

The Indianapolis Colts made a shocking move on November 8 when they fired head coach Frank Reich and on the same day hired former Colts center and Hall of Famer Jeff Saturday, 47, to be their interim head coach after a 3-5-1 start to the season.

Saturday, an ESPN NFL analyst until the day he became the interim head coach for Indy, has no coaching experience above the high school level. This sparked a range of reactions on social media. Yet, as owner Jim Irsay said during Saturday’s introductory press conference on November 7: The lack of coaching experience is the exact reason why the Colts wanted Saturday in the interim role.

Jim Irsay says of Jeff Saturday: "I'm glad he hasn't had the NFL experience"." Because he hasn't coached, Irsay says Saturday doesn't have the fear that coaches often have and they often turn towards analytics for decision making. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 8, 2022

While Saturday has the remainder of the season to prove he should be Indy’s head coach beyond the 2022 season, the sports books aren’t picking him as the favorite to win the head coach job. Instead, they are picking a former Kansas City Chiefs coach that’s currently building up his resume in the NFC.

Kafka Favorite to Land Colts’ HC Gig

According to BetOnline, former Chiefs quarterbacks coach and current offensive coordinator for the New York Giants, Mike Kafka, is the favorite to land Indianapolis’ head coaching gig. Kafka has +350 odds followed by Saturday (+500), Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman (+600), and San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans (+700).

Who will be #Colts' next full-time HC? (@betonline_ag): Mike Kafka (+350)

Jeff Saturday (+500)

Greg Roman (+600)

DeMeco Ryans (+700)

Kellen Moore (+750)

Eric Bieniemy (+900)

Jim Harbaugh (10/1)

Shane Steichen (12/1)

Jerod Mayo (12/1)

Byron Leftwich (12/1)

Raheem Morris (14/1) — Jaime Eisner (@JaimeEisner) November 7, 2022

Among the other potential candidates for the job was Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy (+900), who has 6th-best odds according to BetOnline.

After spending six years with the Chiefs, Kafka departed this offseason to become the OC under new head coach Brian Daboll in New York. Through 8 games, the Giants’ offense ranks fifth in the NFL in rushing yards per game (161.5) and sixth in rushing touchdowns (10). The Giants are currently sporting a 6-2 record, which is the best start for New York since they drafted quarterback Daniel Jones 6th overall in 2019.

If Kafka and the Giants’ offense can continue to find success during the second half of the season, then the former NFL quarterback could find himself getting another promotion in 2023.

Twitter Reacts to Kafka Being Frontrunner

Twitter users reacted to Kafka being the odds-on favorite to land the Colts’ head coach job.

“Kafka honestly is not HC material,” one Twitter user wrote. “He’s a good OC but you want him no where near a HC position.”

Kafka honestly is not HC material. He’s a good OC but you want him no where near a HC position 😉 — The Entertainah (@TheEntertainah) November 8, 2022

“Kafka has been awful for the Giants. Definitely not a good candidate,” another user wrote.

Kafka has been awful for the Giants. Definitely not a good candidate — Rupert Pupkin (@bon_bon25) November 8, 2022

“Kinda wild Kafka if the front runner here,” another user wrote. “Not sure that really makes sense to me .. all giants bias aside – he’s been good! But one year OC and then a HC?”

Kinda wild Kafka if the front runner here. not sure that really makes sense to me .. all giants bias aside – he’s been good! But one year OC and then a HC? https://t.co/SSgHnoPyfV — jimmy ⚡️ (@jimmmy_110) November 9, 2022

“Mike Kafka wears socks with sandals and thinks apple pie is terrible. Stay far away from him, @Colts,” Robert Judin of the Draft Network wrote.

Mike Kafka wears socks with sandals and thinks apple pie is terrible. Stay far away from him, @Colts https://t.co/YZe4iDW2wx — Robert Judin (@RobertJudin) November 8, 2022

“Well I sure don’t like this. Can we at least get two seasons out of Kaf before someone grabs him?” another user wrote.

Well I sure don't like this. Can we at least get two seasons out of Kaf before someone grabs him? https://t.co/xvslnc4bjv — TTJ_nyg (@TTJ_nyg) November 8, 2022

“Am I the only one hearing about these character concerns about Mike Kafka? They’re persistent and my sources say they’re REAL,” another user wrote. “Also, isn’t it time Eric Bieniemy FINALLY got an HC job? Do we really want to give some colonist who worked UNDER him a HC job? Do better Jim Irsay!”