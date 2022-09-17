Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Drawing Interest from ‘Multiple’ Teams: Report

One of the Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackles from the 2021 season that has yet to return to NFL action this season is veteran Mike Remmers. Remmers suffered a knee injury in November of 2021 that kept him sidelined for the remainder of the season and has him still rehabbing his way back from that injury this season.

Yet, Remmers’ market is beginning to heat up as we enter Week 2 of the NFL regular season.

Heavy Sports Senior NFL Reporter Matt Lombardo recently named Remmers as a potential option for the New York Jets, who are in need of help at left tackle after losing Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown to injuries.

“Remmers, 33, would add veteran stability as Brown continues to work his way back from a shoulder injury,” Lombardo wrote on September 16.

Along with the Jets being a potential option, Lombardo also wrote that Remmers is fielding interest from other NFL teams as well as the veteran offensive tackle nears full recovery.

“However, Remmers is probably a couple of weeks away from being fully medically cleared to return to the field,” Lombardo continues. “There have been multiple teams showing interest in Remmers, according to a league source. The Jets could be a perfect fit.”

Remmers a Super Bowl Starter for Chiefs

Remmers’ tenure with the Chiefs began when the team signed him in March of 2020. The following season, Remmers started 10 regular season games and three playoff games, including Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Pro Football Reference.

The Chiefs re-signed Remmers in March of 2021, but his initial role was as a backup to then second-year offensive tackle Lucas Niang. However, due to poor play early in the 2021 regular season, Remmers replaced Niang temporarily at right tackle, earning starts in Weeks 6 and 7 before being placed on injured reserve.

Overall, Remmers has spent nine seasons in the NFL, spending time with the then-San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and the New York Giants before his stint with the Chiefs.

How Have Chiefs Been at RT This Season?

With Lucas Niang beginning the 2022 season on the physically unable to perform list and rookie fifth-round pick Darian Kinnard not developing as fast as previously projected, the Chiefs have relied on veteran Andrew Wylie to be their starting right tackle through the first two weeks of the regular season.

In the Chiefs’ Week 1 win against the Arizona Cardinals, Wylie earned a 77.6 overall PFF grade. In Kansas City’s Week 2 win against the Chargers, Wylie graded out at a 59.5 by PFF. Through two weeks, Wylie ranks 21st among all offensive tackles in PFF grade (70.9). During that timeframe, he gave up only 2 quarterback pressures and had 1 penalty against him in 122 total offensive snaps.

Although the defending AFC West champions haven’t gotten an elite level of play from their veteran right tackle this season, they have gotten enough from Wylie for their entire unit to rank No. 1 in the NFL in run blocking by PFF (82.3).

Kansas City’s offensive line will attempt to remain No. 1 in that category in Week 3 when they face the Indianapolis Colts, who gave up just 77 yards on the ground to the Houston Texans in Week 1.