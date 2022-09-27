Former Chiefs Super Bowl Starter Signs With AFC Squad

A free agent with ties to the Kansas City Chiefs has found a new home in the NFL.

Veteran offensive tackle Mike Remmers has signed to the New York Jets practice squad, according to the NFL’s transaction wire.

Veteran tackle Mike Remmers is signing to the #Jets practice squad and will be on their active roster in the next week or so once he's up to speed, per his agent @TesslerSports. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 26, 2022

Senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo of Heavy Sports named the Jets as a potential landing spot for Remmers, 33, on September 16. He also said that Remmers was fielding interest from multiple other NFL teams as he neared full recovery from the knee injury that he suffered during the 2021 season as a member of the Chiefs.

With Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown unavailable due to injuries suffered early in the season, Remmers could quickly find himself promoted to New York’s 53-man roster once he catches up to speed.

Remmers a 2-Year Starter for Chiefs

Remmers’ tenure with the Chiefs began when the team signed him in March of 2020. The following season, Remmers started 10 regular season games and three playoff games, including Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Pro Football Reference.

The Chiefs re-signed Remmers in March of 2021, but his initial role was as a backup to then second-year offensive tackle Lucas Niang. However, due to poor play early in the 2021 regular season, Remmers replaced Niang temporarily at right tackle, earning starts in Weeks 6 and 7 before being placed on injured reserve.

Overall, Remmers has spent nine seasons in the NFL, spending time with the then-San Diego Chargers, Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, and the New York Giants before his stint with the Chiefs.

Andy Reid Follows Up on Chris Jones Penalty

During the Chiefs‘ 20-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, Colts quarterback Matt Ryan was sacked by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on 3rd and 6 in Indianapolis territory. The play was a massive one for the Chiefs, as they were leading 17-13 at that point in the game and were about to get the ball back with about 4:30 left in the game.

However, a penalty flag was thrown after the play was over.

The penalty was for unsportsmanlike conduct on Kansas City’s All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. The video review showed that the flag was thrown after Jones exchanged words with Ryan after the play. The result of the penalty was 15 yards, and more importantly, an automatic first down for Indianapolis.

Overall, the Colts marched 76 yards on 16 plays on that drive and capped it off with a touchdown pass from Ryan to rookie tight end Jelani Woods, their second touchdown connection of the day. That touchdown was the final set of points scored in the game, as Kansas City got the ball back on the ensuing drive and quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw an interception to end the game.

Head coach Andy Reid did not receive an explanation from the referees during the game or directly after the game regarding the penalty. However, Big Red was asked about the situation again on Monday, September 26, and detailed the steps the team has taken to receive further intel.