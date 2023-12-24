Former Chiefs WR Dead After Battle With Dental Infection: Report

Former NFL wide receiver Mike Williams, who had a brief stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, has died due to a form of sepsis stemming from a dental infection, according to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner’s report.

The report revealed that Williams, 36, died on September 12 after being hospitalized due to “heavy supplies landing on his head” while working on a construction site as an electrician. The main cause of Williams’ death was bacterial sepsis stemming from a dental infection and “retained tooth roots,” per the report.

Williams entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2010 after playing his college ball at Syracuse. He burst onto the NFL scene with a rookie season that included 65 receptions, 964 yards, and 11 touchdowns. During his four seasons with the Buccaneers, Williams accumulated 215 catches, 2,947 yards, and 25 touchdowns, per Pro Football Reference.

Williams was traded to the Buffalo Bills in 2014 and was with Buffalo for one season. In 2016, Williams signed with the Chiefs on April 26 and was released by the team on August 25.

Chiefs’ Christmas Day Injury Report

Kansas City’s final injury report for Christmas Day includes several players that will not be available for the matchup against the division-rival Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chiefs players that are out for Week 16 are starting left tackle Donovan Smith (neck), running back Jerick McKinnon (groin), and wide receiver Kadarius Toney (hip). Receiver Mecole Hardman (IR), who had his 21-day practice window opened this week, will also not play in Week 16. No other Chiefs players have an injury designation for the game.

Running back Isiah Pacheco, who missed Week 15 after undergoing a minor shoulder cleanup, will be active for the Christmas Day game.

On the Raiders’ front, starting tight end Michael Mayer (toe) is out for Monday’s outing. Las Vegas players listed as questionable for the game include running back Josh Jacobs (quad/illness), offensive tackle Kolton Miller (shoulder), cornerback Jack Jones (knee), tight end Jesper Horsted (hamstring), and receiver D.J. Turner (shoulder).

The inactives list that is released 90 minutes before kickoff will tell us if the players listed as questionable for the game will play.

The Chiefs-Raiders game will take place on Monday at noon Central time and can be watched on CBS.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs Injury Report

Users on X, formerly Twitter, reacted to Kansas City’s final injury report for Week 16.

“Thoughts and prayers go out to Kadarius Toney… I hope his hands and fingers heal quickly… which will enable him to, one day, catch something besides a bad cold…” one user wrote.

“Maybe im wrong, but id MUCH rather have a guy like Wanya Morris starting than Donovan Smith,” another user wrote. “Mahomes doesnt need perfect protection. Much prefer Wanya getting the snaps over Smith who, ultimately, has no future with the team.”

“Really needing (Rashee) Rice, (Justin) Watson, MVS (Marquez Valdes-Scantling), and possibly (Justyn) Ross (?), to step up and help (Travis) Kelce, Mahomes, and our defense win this,” another user wrote.

“A few of those players being out might actually help them because they sometimes do more damage than good,” another user wrote.

“KT (Kadarius Toney) just needs to exit the building. Big Red needs to be more selective with his projects,” another user wrote.