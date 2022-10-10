Former Chiefs All-Pro Bashes KC’s AFC Rival in Viral Post

Week 5’s Sunday Night Football game was a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The result of the game was a 19-17 win for the Ravens courtesy of a Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal as time expired.
The win improved Baltimore’s record to 3-2 on the season, meanwhile, Cincinnati dropped to 2-3.
The AFC showdown in primetime displayed something that we’ve seen on numerous occasions this season from the Bengals, who represented the AFC in the Super Bowl last season: a struggling offense. Cincinnati’s offense registered just 291 yards of total offense which was led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 24-of-35 pass attempts for 217 yards, 2 total touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 passing), and also had 1 interception.
Despite having Burrow, a completely revamped offensive line, running back Joe Mixon, and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ offense is averaging just 21.6 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL through five weeks of regular season play, per Team Rankings.
Inconsistent play along the offensive line along with Higgins dealing with an ankle injury are some of the reasons for Cincinnati’s offensive struggles. However, a former Kansas City Chiefs player has another reason for the team’s offensive struggles and went public with his answer.
Schwartz Sounds Off on Bengals’ Offense
Taking to Twitter to voice his opinion, former All-Pro offensive tackle for the Chiefs, Mitchell Schwartz, gave his thoughts on the Bengals’ offense during the team’s third loss of the season.
“Maybe Cincy should try creating their own plays and not just running the same trick play and shovel pass everyone else is running these days,” Schwartz wrote.
Other Twitter users chimed in on Schwartz’s take.
“When are teams going to realize that Andy Reid goes into meticulous detail on these plays when he draws them up? The Chiefs haven’t had a bad shovel pass because everyone knows the exact spot they need to be in,” another Twitter user wrote.
“Everyone out here saying we need to not take Mahomes for granted. The same needs to be said for Andy Reid,” another user wrote.
“They all wanna be like the @Chiefs! But we have the only Andy Reid. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!” another user wrote.
“NFL coaching continues to get dumb. Why not take the points and ties the game. I cannot believe every week coaches cost their teams games by leaving points out there,” another user wrote.
Chris Jones Talks Raiders Ahead of MNF
Speaking to the media on October 7, Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones was asked about the Chiefs’ Week 5 opponent, the divisional-rival Las Vegas Raiders, and went into detail about individual players on Las Vegas’ offense.
“Yeah, their running back (Josh Jacobs) – a stellar guy. I think he ran for over 110 (yards) last week. Derek Carr. You know their record doesn’t reflect how good of a team they are. (Head Coach) Josh McDaniels is slowly opening the playbook for them. We got to try to stop, to slow down these guys. They made a couple of changes on the offensive line. They have an exceptional group.
“They have one of the best tight ends in there (Darren Waller). Their offense is very dynamic. (WR) Hunter Renfrow (is) one of the better slot guys in this league. And when you look at the dynamic of their offense, they’re pretty challenging for a lot of situations. It’s hard to go man‐to‐man (and) when (WR) Davante Adams one‐on‐one. Then you worry about Hunter Renfrow. Then they got a running back who can rush for 100 yards on any given Sunday, so we got to try to draw up a scheme to stop these guys.”
The Chiefs face the Raiders in Week 5 on Monday Night Football on Monday, October 10. Kickoff is at 7:15 p.m. CST.