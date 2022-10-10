Former Chiefs All-Pro Bashes KC’s AFC Rival in Viral Post

Week 5’s Sunday Night Football game was a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens. The result of the game was a 19-17 win for the Ravens courtesy of a Justin Tucker 43-yard field goal as time expired.

"JUSTIN TUCKER WINS IT FOR BALTIMORE!" Back in action Sunday at 1 pm on CBS! pic.twitter.com/Y7O5qHGo6A — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 10, 2022

The win improved Baltimore’s record to 3-2 on the season, meanwhile, Cincinnati dropped to 2-3.

The AFC showdown in primetime displayed something that we’ve seen on numerous occasions this season from the Bengals, who represented the AFC in the Super Bowl last season: a struggling offense. Cincinnati’s offense registered just 291 yards of total offense which was led by quarterback Joe Burrow, who completed 24-of-35 pass attempts for 217 yards, 2 total touchdowns (1 rushing, 1 passing), and also had 1 interception.

Despite having Burrow, a completely revamped offensive line, running back Joe Mixon, and receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the Bengals’ offense is averaging just 21.6 points per game, which ranks 17th in the NFL through five weeks of regular season play, per Team Rankings.

Inconsistent play along the offensive line along with Higgins dealing with an ankle injury are some of the reasons for Cincinnati’s offensive struggles. However, a former Kansas City Chiefs player has another reason for the team’s offensive struggles and went public with his answer.

Schwartz Sounds Off on Bengals’ Offense

Taking to Twitter to voice his opinion, former All-Pro offensive tackle for the Chiefs, Mitchell Schwartz, gave his thoughts on the Bengals’ offense during the team’s third loss of the season.

“Maybe Cincy should try creating their own plays and not just running the same trick play and shovel pass everyone else is running these days,” Schwartz wrote.

Maybe Cincy should try creating their own plays and not just running the same trick play and shovel pass everyone else is running these days — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) October 10, 2022

Other Twitter users chimed in on Schwartz’s take.

“When are teams going to realize that Andy Reid goes into meticulous detail on these plays when he draws them up? The Chiefs haven’t had a bad shovel pass because everyone knows the exact spot they need to be in,” another Twitter user wrote.

When are teams going to realize that Andy Reid goes into meticulous detail on these plays when he draws them up? The Chiefs haven't had a bad shovel pass because everyone knows the exact spot they need to be in. — Casey Adkins aka KRDK 🇺🇦 (@ForeverRanger91) October 10, 2022

“Everyone out here saying we need to not take Mahomes for granted. The same needs to be said for Andy Reid,” another user wrote.

Everyone out here saying we need to not take Mahomes for granted. The same needs to be said for Andy Reid. — Andrew Brandt (@ABrandt42) October 10, 2022

“They all wanna be like the @Chiefs! But we have the only Andy Reid. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery!” another user wrote.

They all wanna be like the @Chiefs! But we have the only Andy Reid. They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery! — John M Brown (@JohnMBrown71) October 10, 2022

“NFL coaching continues to get dumb. Why not take the points and ties the game. I cannot believe every week coaches cost their teams games by leaving points out there,” another user wrote.

NFL coaching continues to get dumb. Why not take the points and ties the game. I cannot believe every week coaches cost their teams games by leaving points out there — BHanvey (@b_hanvey) October 10, 2022

