NFL Cracks Down on Chiefs’ Chris Jones for Unsportsmanlike Conduct: Report

Following officials penalizing Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones for unsportsmanlike conduct during Kansas City’s 20–17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, the NFL has fined Jones for his actions.

The league has fined Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct towards Colts quarterback Matt Ryan, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero on October 1.

The NFL fined #Chiefs DL Chris Jones $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct last week. Officials said he used abusive language towards #Colts QB Matt Ryan. pic.twitter.com/KkN5tDqF9P — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 1, 2022

Late in the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s Week 3 game against Indianapolis, Ryan was sacked by Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton on 3rd and 6 in Colts territory. The play was a massive one for Kansas City, as they were leading 17-13 at that point in the game and were getting the ball back with about 4:30 left in the game.

Nick Bolton gets another third down sack! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/V5CkYgOU8C — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) September 25, 2022

However, a penalty flag was thrown after the play was over.

The penalty was for unsportsmanlike conduct on Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones. Video review showed that the flag was thrown after Jones had exchanged words with Ryan after the play. The result was a 15-yard penalty, and more importantly, an automatic first down for the Colts

The Colts finished that drive with 76 yards on 16 plays and capped it off with a touchdown pass from Ryan to rookie tight end Jelani Woods, which was their second touchdown connection of the day. The touchdown gave Indy the lead and was enough to earn the Colts their first victory of the season.

No Clarity on Reasoning Behind Penalty

During his postgame press conference, Jones detailed his frustrations over the penalty, and leading up to Kansas City’s Week 4 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Jones took aim at the NFL for their lack of clarity regarding his unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and the “abusive” language he used towards Ryan.

As of Wednesday, September 28, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said that he had not received any further details regarding Jones’ penalty from the NFL yet. On Monday, Reid said the Chiefs would receive a report on the penalty from the NFL after the league receives a report from the officials. During his interview with Sports Radio 810 on September 29, Jones said he had not been given further intel as to why he was flagged.

Despite all of that, the league administered a fine to Jones.

"Give us a clear understanding of what we can and cannot say" Chris Jones talked to @Leabonics today about the fourth quarter penalty from last week. He also said that he will NOT be exchanging words with Tom Brady on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/2ArQrEuekl — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) September 29, 2022

Twitter Reacts to NFL Fining Jones

Twitter users reacted to the NFL issuing a fine to Jones.

“Imagine you get pulled over for speeding and the officer won’t tell you what the speed limit is. NFL fining Jones because their rules are subjective and poorly enforced,” one Twitter user wrote.

Imagine you get pulled over for speeding and the officer won't tell you what the speed limit is. NFL fining Jones because their rules are subjective and poorly enforced. — Chiefly Bacon 🇺🇦 (@ChieflyBacon) October 1, 2022

“So $10K for some naughty words? Doesn’t seem like much of a fine for something they threw a flag for,” another user wrote.

So $10K for some naughty words? Doesn’t seem like much of a fine for something they threw a flag for. https://t.co/5b7UuYFDLM — Darrell Antone (@DarrellAntone) October 2, 2022

“Excuse me? These guys are literally attempting first degree murder on every play but they talking ‘bout words?” another user wrote.

Excuse me? These guys are literally attempting first degree murder on every play but they talking’ ‘bout words? https://t.co/tIBTXgp9Nx — John Barnes (@John_Barnes) October 1, 2022

“Okay 10 grand and 15 yards. We need to know what he said now. The sport is organized violence. Whatever happened to sticks and stones may break my bones….?” another user wrote.

Okay 10 grand and 15 yards. We need to know what he said now. The sport is organized violence. Whatever happened to sticks and stones may break my bones….? https://t.co/HlMxhXs5sf — Temple of the Blog 🇺🇦 (@templeoftheblog) October 1, 2022

“okay the NFL really gotta chill they fining guys $10K for talking sh*t ? i’d start a strike soon if i were the players. this is absurd,” another user wrote.

okay the NFL really gotta chill they fining guys $10K for talking shit ? i’d start a strike soon if i were the players. this is absurd. https://t.co/G6MrRZeyA2 — Levi (@_levviii_) October 1, 2022

“Whatever Chris Jones said must’ve been bad since he didn’t tell the media,” another user wrote.