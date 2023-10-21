NFL Cracks Down on Broncos Player for Flag-Worthy Play vs. Chiefs

On October 21, the NFL fined Denver Broncos cornerback Kareem Jackson $43,709 for unnecessary roughness in Week 7 during the Broncos’ loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Jackson was fined for a play in which he ripped the helmet off of Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco. Jackson was not flagged for unnecessary roughness during the game, but the NFL reviewed the play afterward and determined that it was not only a flag-worthy play but also fine-worthy.

The reason behind the hefty fine for Jackson was due to him being a repeat offender this season. Week 6 marked the fourth time in six games that Jackson was fined by the NFL for unnecessary roughness.

Chiefs Make No Elevations for Week 7

The roster moves made by the Chiefs on October 21 were adding defensive lineman Charles Omenihu (roster exemption) to the 53-player roster and re-adding wide receiver Montrell Washington to the practice squad.

Kansas City did not, however, elevate Washington from the practice squad to the 53-player roster for the team’s Week 7 game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, October 22. Washington has been active for four games this season and was the Chiefs’ primary punt returner in those games.

Since Washington isn’t on the game day roster, the defending Super Bowl champions will likely rely on either Mecole Hardman or Skyy Moore to serve as the team’s primary punt returner versus the Chargers.

Coach Spags Talks Having Charles Omenihu Back

Speaking to the media on October 18, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid discussed what Charles Omenihu — who was suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy — can bring to Kansas City’s defense.

“He’s another one who can play inside and outside,” Reid said of Omenihu during his press conference. “It gives you flexibility there. He’s good at both, again you can work different combinations with that. He’s definitely someone you have to look at (and say), ‘I’m game planning against him, I’m going to know where he’s at.’ He’s a good football player.”

Defensive line coach Joe Cullen detailed Omenihu’s eagerness to get back into the lineup during his presser on October 19.