NFL Fans Rooting for Bills Over Chiefs Because of Patrick Mahomes’ Brother

Due to the fact that there are only six NFL teams remaining in the postseason, some fans of the other 26 teams are rooting for one of the half-dozen Super Bowl contenders.

There are plenty of fans that have joined Chiefs Kingdom late in the season to root for the Kansas City Chiefs as they attempt to make a third-straight Super Bowl. However, there are others opting to root for the Buffalo Bills, who the Chiefs will face in the Divisional Round of the playoffs.

The Bills are a great football team, but their talent level isn’t necessarily why some fans are choosing to root for Buffalo. Instead, it’s because of someone in relation to the Chiefs that those fans dislike strongly.

The latest Chiefs news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Chiefs newsletter here!

Bills Over Chiefs Because of Jackson Mahomes

There are many NFL fans that have taken to Twitter to explain that they are rooting for Buffalo to beat Kansas City for one reason and one reason only: they don’t like Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson.

“Big @BuffaloBills guy solely because my strong dislike of Jackson Mahomes,” Too Many Honey Buns Joe wrote.

Big @BuffaloBills guy solely because my strong dislike of Jackson Mahomes. #Bills — Too Many Honey Buns Joe (@TheJosephSims) January 22, 2022

“Please end this Jackson Mahomes nonsense this weekend,” Bro Bro wrote in response to a Tweet by the Bills’ official Twitter account.

Please end this Jackson Mahomes nonsense this weekend — Bro Bro (@lifesabrees) January 21, 2022

“I really hope KC and their fans have so much fun tonight, because Kelce can take his dougie celly and Jackson Mahomes can take his crap Tik Toks and shove it next week. Go Bills babyyyyy,” CHEL wrote.

I really hope KC and their fans have so much fun tonight, because Kelce can take his dougie celly and Jackson Mahomes can take his crap Tik Toks and shove it next week. Go Bills babyyyyy — CHEL sea (@chelsthellama) January 17, 2022

“Bills mafia throwing a [NSFW] at jackson mahomes this week is gonna be legendary,” @wolfradogaming wrote.

Bills mafia throwing a dildo at jackson mahomes this week is gonna be legendary — WATSON➡️MIAMI (@wolfradogaming) January 18, 2022

“I won’t. Jackson Mahomes head on a pike rotting above the scoreboard, warning to all comers. Go Bills,” @DGWUSports wrote.

I won’t. Jackson Mahomes head on a pike rotting above the scoreboard, warning to all comers. Go Bills. https://t.co/cAARd6bWMI — we only have to be lucky once, PSE (@DGWUSports) January 18, 2022

Jackson Bashed for Recent Antics

Jackson fell victim to a lot of backlash on social media in December following an incident at a Kansas City bar.

In now-deleted social media posts, Jackson said he had a terrible experience at a downtown Kansas City business called SoT, a cocktail bar on Grand Boulevard.

After sharing his alleged poor experience at SoT with his social media following — which is around 255,000 on his Instagram account as of the writing of this — the Kansas City bar began receiving a lot of activity on social media regarding the incident with Jackson.

So, SoT decided to clap back at the star quarterback’s brother for his, as they put it, “sense of entitlement” in a since-deleted statement.

“We are sorry that we set boundaries that you tried to ignore. Often times people with un-earned status and a sense of entitlement think they are above the rules and will lash out at the employee enforcing them,” part of SoT’s Facebook and Instagram post to Mahomes says.

“We are sorry we could not seat your very large group. As you probably saw, our bar is very small.

“We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.

“We survived a global pandemic, we’ll survive your ego.”

Jackson Mahomes tried to use his clout to cancel a bar here in KC. This was their response 💀 pic.twitter.com/vW4SATQLHk — JuiceTDCount(2) (@49ersBBQLover) December 16, 2021

However, SoT has since released another, more heartfelt apology on its Instagram page on Thursday, December 16.

The bar said, in part, “Out of all the ways this situation could have been handled, we did it the wrong way. We want everyone to know that we acknowledge our shortcomings in this situation.”

TikTok Video at FedEx Field

On October 17 when Kansas City faced Washington, Jackson made a TikTok video of himself dancing on the sideline at FedExField, which happened to be right on top of a newly-added memorial logo for the late Sean Taylor, a former safety for Washington that was killed in 2007 during an attempted burglary of his home.

Jackson Mahomes doing a TikTok dance on Sean Taylor’s memorial logo pic.twitter.com/PI5pzwS8c8 — BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER (@B1ackSchefter) October 17, 2021

Jackson, who has upwards of one million followers on TikTok, took to Twitter following the game to apologize for dancing on Taylor’s memorial logo, which he claimed was accidental.

“I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field,” he wrote. “We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family. — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) October 18, 2021

However, the apology didn’t prevent criticism of the Chiefs star quarterback’s brother.

“I missed this from yesterday. One of the most disrespectful things I’ve seen in a long time,” wrote NFL reporter Dov Kleiman.

I missed this from yesterday. One of the most disrespectful things I've seen in a long time. https://t.co/KEVfSt6vNE — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 18, 2021

“For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must’ve done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number,” wrote Reese Waters. “I need apologies stat & not just from him.”

For me to even acknowledge Jackson Mahomes he must've done something irredeemably stupid like dancing on the memorial of a beloved player who died prematurely while his family was in attendance on the day they retired his number. I need apologies stat & not just from him. pic.twitter.com/Hw8b2RBVWX — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) October 18, 2021