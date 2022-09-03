Chiefs’ Budding Star Named Breakout Candidate by NFL Insider

2021 second-round pick Nick Bolton hit the ground running during his first year in the NFL. The Kansas City Chiefs linebacker recorded 112 tackles and 11 tackles for loss during his rookie season, per Pro Football Reference, which is among the best stat lines for a rookie linebacker in recent memory.

With such a strong rookie campaign, what should we expect from Bolton during his second season? One NFL insider believes Bolton will make another leap and be regarded as one of the best linebackers in the NFL.

NFL insider and Good Morning Football host, Peter Schrager, had Bolton ranked No. 2 on his top 10 breakout players list heading into the 2022 regular season.

“Nick Bolton came on real strong last year, but this year is the year I think he makes it, where it’s like, ‘Oh, Nick Bolton is one of the best linebackers in the entire sport,’ because that’s the leap,” Schrager said on Good Morning Football on September 2.

With veteran linebacker Anthony Hitchens being cut by Kansas City this offseason, Bolton has taken over the duties of wearing the green dot on defense as well as being a leader. With third-year linebacker Willie Gay Jr. alongside him and a revamped defensive line in front of him, it’s very possible Bolton takes another step forward and is recognized as one of the top linebackers in the league by the end of the 2022 season.

Bolton on Taking Leadership Role

Bolton spoke with Chiefs media on August 30 and was asked about how he handles teammates coming to him on the field with questions.

“That’s actually pretty cool. Last year it was Hitch (Anthony Hitchens), so I kind of got to figure out the stuff that makes them play faster so it’s kind of open communication,” Bolton explained. “Just trying to figure out what makes a corner play faster. When they communicate, what are they seeing? What are they seeing from the stuff outside in versus a D‐end or a D‐tackle? Maybe there’s a verbiage I can use to make them understand something I’m saying quicker or something like that. Just open communication, just learning. Again, it’s still new to me. I’m still learning, still evolving, I’m trying the best way to be a mike‐backer (middle linebacker). I’m just going to continue to do that as well.” Play

Nick Bolton: “Give their hearts out for this team.” | Press Conference 8/30 Linebacker Nick Bolton speaks with the media Subscribe for more videos! bit.ly/2OuOUnB More Chiefs NFL action! bit.ly/2Moa1VR #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs #KansasCityChiefs #NFL Follow Our Social Media! Website: chiefs.com/ Facebook: facebook.com/KansasCityChiefs Twitter: twitter.com/Chiefs Instagram: instagram.com/chiefs Download the Chiefs Mobile App: iOS: itunes.apple.com/app/id390783578?mt=8 Android: play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yinzcam.nfl.chiefs 2022-08-30T23:56:37Z

Andy Reid on What’s Next for Chiefs

With the preseason over and the Chiefs’ first regular season game not until September 11, there’s quite a gap for the team in terms of having no games but a lot of practices leading up to Week 1.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid detailed during his press conference on August 30 what Kansas City is focusing on during the week leading up to Week 1 of the regular season.