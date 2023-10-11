Chiefs Make Final Call on LB Nick Bolton’s Week 6 Status: Report

After missing the last three games due to an ankle injury, linebacker Nick Bolton has been medically cleared by the Kansas City Chiefs and is expected to play against the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football on October 12, according to The Score’s Jordan Schultz.

Bolton suffered the ankle injury during Kansas City’s 17-9 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 2. He was a limited participant in every practice in Week 5 but was sidelined for the game after being designated as questionable prior to the inactives being announced.

With the Chiefs on a short week, the team played it safe with Bolton by giving him a few extra days of rest before he returned from his multi-game absence. Offseason addition Drue Tranquill also filled in admirably for Bolton during his absence, which provided another reason for Kansas City to err on the side of caution with Bolton.

In two games played this season, Bolton has registered 15 tackles and played 88% percent of the team’s defensive snaps in those games, according to Pro Football Reference.

Travis Kelce ‘Rehabbing Hard’ to Play Thursday: Report

Despite suffering an ankle sprain on Sunday, October 8, Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce was on the field practicing on Tuesday, October 10. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Kelce is doing everything he can to play Thursday night.

“Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is ‘absolutely’ rehabbing hard this week with hopes of playing Thursday against Denver despite an ankle injury, per source. ‘He hates missing games,’ a source close to him said. Kelce practicing Tuesday was a good sign, and it appears he was moving well,” Fowler wrote on October 11.

Kelce suffered the ankle sprain late in the second quarter of the Chiefs’ Week 5 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

Kelce threw his helmet in frustration after he jogged off the field under his own power following the play in which he was injured. He then went to the locker room with members of the training staff while the Chiefs offense was still on the field with under 10 seconds remaining in the half.

Despite being designated as questionable to return in the second half, Kelce began the third quarter by testing out his heavily taped right ankle. He then re-entered the game about midway through the third quarter.

During the first offensive drive he was back in the game following the injury, Kelce caught 5 passes for 45 yards and scored a touchdown from four yards out on a pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce finished the game with 10 catches on 11 targets for 67 yards and the 1 touchdown.

Kelce has always been known as a gritty player who will battle through injuries to stay on the field. But his latest example of that shows how dedicated the 34-year-old tight end is to remaining on the field to help the Chiefs win games.

