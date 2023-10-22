Chiefs’ Andy Reid Gives Key Update on Injured LB Nick Bolton

During the fourth quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs’ 31-17 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, linebacker Nick Bolton was writhing in pain on the field after sustaining an injury to his left wrist.

Several minutes after exiting the game, the CBS broadcast announced that Bolton was getting X-rays on his wrist and was listed as questionable to return.

After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid revealed that Bolton suffered a dislocated wrist.

Chiefs Defeat Chargers in Week 7

The Chiefs and Chargers wasted little time putting points on the board in Week 7; after a Los Angeles punt on the opening drive, the Chiefs-Chargers game at Arrowhead featured six straight drives that resulted in points scored. That led to 41 points total being scored in the first half and a 24-17 lead at halftime for the defending Super Bowl champions.

But after the half, the Chiefs had one scoring drive, which was a touchdown scored in the fourth quarter, which was an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes to running back Isiah Pacheco. Outside of that, no points were scored by either team in the second half, which resulted in a two-score victory for Kansas City.

Mahomes finished the game having completed 32-of-42 pass attempts for 424 yards and 4 touchdowns. Mahomes was only sacked once in the game and had the longest rush of the day for the Chiefs (23).

Kansas City’s leading receiver was tight end Travis Kelce, who caught 12-of-13 targets for 179 yards and 1 touchdown. The two other touchdown receptions went to receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling (3-84) and Rashee Rice (5-60).

Pacheco had a quiet night on the ground, accumulating just 32 yards on 13 yards.

Kansas City’s defense yet again put together an elite performance. The unit caused Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert to throw 2 interceptions in Week 7 and sacked him 5 times. After giving up 21 points to the Detroit Lions in the season opener, the Chiefs’ defense has yet to give up more than 20 points in six straight games.

The win over the Chargers improves Kansas City’s record to 6-1.

Twitter/X Reacts to Chiefs’ Week 7 Victory

Users on Twitter/X reacted to Kansas City’s Week 7 victory.

Huge divisional win, we run the AFC West,” one user wrote. “Mahomes with the 424 yards & 4 TD and Kelce ate with 179 yards and a TD. Rashee Rice stock is gonna keep going up. Our defense is so elite as well, Chiefs Kingdom we up.”

“Damn this game had it all! A shoot out, Travis Kelce TD, interceptions, sacks, Mecole Hardman, Mahomes becoming a demigod, Taylor Swift, bad ref calls, Taylor Swift again, an offense that decided to show up….” another user wrote.

“WHEWW!!! What a game!! Still leading the AFC West!!! Up next, another smack down on the Broncos in their own house!! Until then…. That’ll do pig,” another user wrote.

“And that 6-1 lads! Such a great start to the season! Offence and defence firing atm. Hope Nick Bolton is OK, another great win against a good team!” another user wrote.

“(Mecole Hardman) back to make a big difference. Great team performance, all coming together nicely,” another user wrote.