Chiefs Forgotten WR Set to Make Breakout Return in ‘Primary’ Role

The Kansas City Chiefs have a lot to celebrate After winning back-to-back Super Bowls. To make a legit run at a three-peat, however, the Chiefs need to make an upgrade at wide receiver.

However, there’s a young receiver already on the team ready for a breakout. Arrowhead Live reminded Chiefs Kingdon that Nikko Remigio, who spent the season on injured reserve, is ready to make his mark.

“Nikko Remigio will be on the 53 next year as the primary kick and punt returner [in my opinion],” Arrowhead Live posted on February 23. “As fans, I think we should be factoring him in as it relates to FA and draft.”

Brad Henson Productions posted afterward, “I totally forgot about Nikko Remigio! He has a good chance next season to make some noise!”

Remigio signed a three-year, $2.71 million contract with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent last year. The 25-year-old receiver and special teams stud quickly impressed during training camp. The Athletic’s Nate Taylor posted last summer, “All right, I’ve seen enough: It’s time for Nikko Remigio to get more repetitions with the 2nd-team offense.”

During the Chiefs’ preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints, Remigio caught four receptions for 71 yards. In addition to returning a kickoff and a punt, he caught a 24-yard reception from quarterback Shane Buechele and a 22-yard catch from Chris Oladokun.

“He had a nice game,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said of Remigio, per The Kansas City Star. “Did some really good thing specials teams-wise and in the throwing game.” However, Remigio suffered a wrist injury at practice a few days later. After being waived with an injury designation, and going unclaimed on waivers, he reverted to IR.

Nikko Remigio’s ‘Acrobatic’ Style Earned Him a Comparison to Legendary Chiefs WR

While Remigio earned a Super Bowl ring with his teammates this past season, the receiver is looking to make more of a personal impact in 2024.

Last August, AtoZ Sports’ Charles Goldman compared Remigio to another former undrafted rookie out of Fresno State, Chiefs receiver Stephone Paige. After moving up on the depth chart over former first-rounder Anthony Hancock, Paige made his mark.

During his 9-year tenure in Kansas City, Paige recorded 377 receptions for 6,341 yards and 49 touchdowns. He has the eight-most receiving yards in Chiefs history. “Paige became known for making the most improbable, acrobatic, highlight-reel catches during his career,” Goldman wrote. “Now, Remigio is gaining attention by making some acrobatic catches during Chiefs training camp practice.”

Remigio started out his collegiate career at California. In four seasons with the Golden Bears, he recorded 97 receptions for 903 yards and seven touchdowns. Remigio also tallied 45 punt returns for 344 yards and 20 kickoff returns for 549 yards and one touchdown.

After transferring to Fresno State for his final year of eligibility, the 5-foot-9 receiver made 74 catches for 852 yards and six touchdowns. He made 13 punt returns for 259 yards and two scores, along with 21 kick returns for 280 yards.

Chiefs Wide Receiver/Kick & Punter Returner Nikko Remigio Going Undrafted was a Surprise



The Chiefs landing Remigio was seen as a steal. NFL analyst Anand Nanduri posted in May 2023, “I have no idea how Nikko Remigio didn’t get drafted. UDFA now for the Chiefs. The rich get richer.”

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice told The Kansas City Star last summer, “Nikko Remigio, that’s my boy. He’s been killing it. For him to go undrafted, I don’t really understand why. But he’s been showing everybody why he should have been drafted.”

With both Richie James and Mecole Hardman set to become unrestricted free agents in March, there’s an opening on special teams. However, Remigio will face competition at camp this summer. The Chiefs signed Montrell Washington, who appeared in six games this past season, to a reserve/futures contract in February.

“It’s time to get back playing each Sunday,” Washington said, as reported by Denver Sports. “That’s my only goal.”